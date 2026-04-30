WATCH: IDF alpinists dismantle Hezbollah sites on Mount Dov
The military dismantled more than 30 terrorist infrastructures in Lebanon in two days.
Special forces from the Israel Defense Forces’ Alpinist Unit completed an operation to dismantle Hezbollah positions in the Mount Dov area, the military said on Thursday.
The alpinists, operating under the command of the 810th Mountain Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, “located and dismantled” several staging positions and missile launch positions used by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization, it stated.
“The IDF will continue to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF troops, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” added the military.
The IDF within two days dismantled more than 30 terrorist infrastructures in aerial and ground operations throughout Southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement on Wednesday.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, during a visit to At-Taybah in southeastern Lebanon on Wednesday, instructed soldiers to “continue to operate, remove direct and indirect threats from the northern communities, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, locate and eliminate terrorists.
“We continue operating and are working to deepen our operational achievements and protect our troops,” the military chief said during the visit. “On the front lines, we are not ceasing fire.”