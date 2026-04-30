IDF: Hamas terrorist posing as paramedic killed in targeted airstrike
Ibrahim Abu Tzakar “had planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops.”
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday eliminated a Hamas terrorist who “operated under the cover of a paramedic” during the war, exploiting Gaza’s medical system and civilian population, according to an IDF statement on Thursday.
Throughout the two years of war in the Strip, Ibrahim Abu Tzakar “led and advanced numerous attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” it continued.
He “had planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops” and was killed in a targeted airstrike, according to the statement.
“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the military added.
Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it said.
The truce ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.