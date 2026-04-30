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US forces redirect 42nd commercial ship amid blockade, CENTCOM says

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has redirected “69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell,” denying Tehran more than $6 billion in revenue.

Apr. 30, 2026
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
MC2 Indra Beaufort
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. forces have redirected a 42nd commercial vessel attempting to breach the maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the operation began, according to U.S. Central Command.

“This is a reflection of the outstanding work America’s sons and daughters in uniform are doing to prevent maritime commerce from entering or exiting Iranian ports,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated on Wednesday.

“There are 41 tankers with 69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell” because of the “highly effective” blockade, Cooper said. “That’s an estimated $6 billion-plus from which Iran’s leadership cannot financially benefit.”

The U.S. Navy has enforced the blockade since April 13, following failed U.S.-Iran talks, targeting vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports while allowing transit through the Strait of Hormuz for ships not bound for Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the blockade will remain in place until Iran agrees to a deal, Axios reported.

Iran
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