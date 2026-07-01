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News   Israel News

Israel tests upgraded Iron Dome, integrates Iron Beam

The new tests improved system performance against rockets, UAVs and cruise missiles, while integrating Iron Beam laser capabilities, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry.

JNS Staff
An Iron Dome interceptor is launched during a recent test of upgraded air-defense capabilities in Israel. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
An Iron Dome interceptor is launched during a recent test of upgraded air-defense capabilities in Israel. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry has completed a new series of tests on upgraded Iron Dome systems, including integration with the emerging Iron Beam laser interceptor, aimed at improving performance against advanced aerial threats.

The trials, conducted by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in cooperation with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, simulated rockets, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, while also testing the system’s ability to handle high-volume barrages. The ministry said on Tuesday that the upgrades incorporate lessons learned from ongoing wartime operations and mark a “significant leap” in interception capabilities.

As part of the testing, joint operational scenarios were carried out combining Iron Dome with the Iron Beam high-power laser system within a unified command-and-control framework.
Officials said the enhancements are intended to strengthen Israel’s multi-layered air defense network and maintain its qualitative military edge, as the country prepares for what it described as an increasingly demanding security environment.

“The defense establishment continues to upgrade Iron Dome and Iron Beam capabilities—in the air, on land, and at sea—even under fire during wartime, to increase the effectiveness of Israel’s air and missile defense array and enable civilian normalcy even during periods of active conflict,” said IMDO Director Moshe Patel.

“The innovation, creativity, and commitment of Rafael’s scientists and engineers enable us to continue leading the field of air defense and to provide the State of Israel with advanced, effective, and operational solutions for the protection of its citizens and its security,” said Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman.

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