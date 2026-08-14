NY financial services office warns of scammers trying to defraud Holocaust survivors

The New York State Financial Services Department referred a potential fraud case targeting Holocaust survivors to the inspectors general of New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Postal Service, it told JNS on Friday.

The state office “takes seriously its commitment to protecting New Yorkers from fraud,” an official at the department told JNS.

“When the department was made aware of unsolicited correspondence targeting Holocaust survivors and their families, our consumer protection and financial enforcement division immediately referred the case,” the official said.

“The department also issued a consumer notice and engaged with impacted consumers, advocacy groups and local government officials,” the official told JNS.

The department said that apparent scammers were identifying themselves as part of something called the “Jewish Holocaust Claims Center” and directing survivors and their families to submit compensation claims.

The state “cannot verify the identity, services or legitimacy of the entity calling itself the JHCC,” the New York State Financial Services Department stated in a consumer notice .

“Holocaust survivors and their families should exercise caution when contacted regarding potential eligibility for compensation or restitution,” it added.

The state has an office that processes Holocaust claims. There is also a legitimate entity called the Claims Conference.