Israel turns clocks back as daylight saving time ends

Israel returned to standard time early Sunday, Oct. 25, moving clocks back one hour from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The change temporarily narrows the time difference with the United States, putting Israel six hours ahead of the East Coast instead of seven, and nine hours ahead of the West Coast instead of 10.

The usual seven- and 10-hour differences will resume on Sunday, Nov. 1, when daylight saving time ends across most of the United States. Clocks will move back one hour at 2 a.m. local time.

Most of Europe also turned clocks back one hour on Sunday, ending daylight saving time.