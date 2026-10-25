Israel turns clocks back as daylight saving time ends
Israel returned to standard time early Sunday, Oct. 25, moving clocks back one hour from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The change temporarily narrows the time difference with the United States, putting Israel six hours ahead of the East Coast instead of seven, and nine hours ahead of the West Coast instead of 10.
The usual seven- and 10-hour differences will resume on Sunday, Nov. 1, when daylight saving time ends across most of the United States. Clocks will move back one hour at 2 a.m. local time.
Most of Europe also turned clocks back one hour on Sunday, ending daylight saving time.
PSA from @yadlolim— Dov Lipman (@DovLipman) October 22, 2026
⏰ Don't forget – Israel's clocks go back this weekend!
At 2AM on Sunday morning, October 25, clocks move back one hour to 1AM
That means an extra hour of sleep!
Most smartphones will update automatically, but don't forget to adjust your clocks and watches. pic.twitter.com/ZreJfCMUEU