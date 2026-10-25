Israeli envoy condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Christians in Jordan

Israel’s Special Envoy to the Christian World George Deek said on Friday he was “deeply saddened” by the terror attack that claimed the lives of seven Christians attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox Church in Karak, Jordan.

“Israel strongly condemns this horrific terror attack against innocent worshippers. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of those murdered, and our prayers are with the wounded and the entire Christian community in Jordan,” he tweeted.