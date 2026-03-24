Israelis filed 17,683 property damage claims since war’s start

A total of 17,683 claims for property damage have been filed Israel Tax Authority’s Compensation Fund since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, the body said on Tuesday morning.

As of early Tuesday morning, the Compensation Fund had received 11,846 claims for damage to structures, 1,744 for damage to personal belongings, 3,721 for damage to vehicles and 372 for other types of damage, it stated.

The figures were compiled before an Iranian ballistic missile impacted in a residential area in the Tel Aviv area on Tuesday morning, the Tax Authority added.

Most compensation claims were filed by residents of the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality (21.9%), followed by the southern city of Beersheva (15.8%), the Jerusalem suburb of Beit Shemesh (7.7%) and Arad and Dimona in the south (7.2% and 4.8%, respectively).

At least 17 people, all civilians, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic-missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war with the Islamic Republic late last month.

Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy, Hezbollah, has also been firing rockets and drones across the border, mostly at communities in northern Israel.