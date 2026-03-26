More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Knesset committee advances death penalty bill for final votes

Under the proposed law, terrorist murderers would face execution by hanging.

Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac

Knesset committee advances death penalty bill for final votes

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Otzma Yehudit Party members Itamar Ben-Gvir (r) and Limor Son Har-Melech at a Knesset House Committee debate over a bill to cancel the citizenship or residency of first-degree relatives of terrorists, Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: Knesset Channel.
Otzma Yehudit Party members Limor Son Har-Melech (left) and Itamar Ben-Gvir at a Knesset House Committee debate over a bill to cancel the citizenship or residency of first-degree relatives of terrorists, Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: Knesset Channel.

The Knesset National Security Committee on Tuesday cleared a bill mandating either the death penalty or life imprisonment for terrorists for its final votes in the Knesset plenum.

Knesset bills require three votes, or readings, by the Knesset plenum to become law. The death penalty bill passed its first reading on Nov. 10 by a vote of 39 to 16. It was then sent to committee for further debate. With the committee’s work completed, the bill is now transferred back to the Knesset plenum for its final two votes.

There have been several attempts to pass death penalty for terrorists bills over the years. This one stands out for being the first to advance this far in the legislative process, reflecting a hardening of attitudes in Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist invasion by Hamas.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech of the Otzma Yehudit Party, whose first husband died in a terrorist attack during the Second Intifada in August 2003, sponsored the bill.

“Anyone who embarks on the path of murder and killing of Jews has one religion—death,” she said, describing the bill as “Jewish and moral.” She thanked Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir for making the bill a priority. She said the draft law was thoroughly vetted via the legislative process and it would be difficult for opponents to thwart it.

Under the initial text of the proposed law, terrorists faced a mandatory death sentence with no room for judicial discretion. However, after pressure from opposition members and the Prime Minister’s Office, the bill was revised to give judges the option of imposing a sentence of life imprisonment.

The bill’s wording now reads: “Whoever intentionally causes the death of a person with the intention of harming a citizen or resident of Israel, with the aim of denying the existence of the State of Israel, shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, and one of these punishments only.”

The bill also applies to terrorists facing a military court in Judea and Samaria.

If a death sentence is passed, it is to be carried out within 90 days by hanging. A prison guard will carry out the execution.

The legislation provides for the prime minister to postpone an execution if he finds there are special reasons for doing so, provided that the total period doesn’t exceed 180 days.

Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, said, “We are in a period of historic opportunities and great successes. The Death Penalty Law for Terrorists is the most important bill that the Knesset has enacted in recent years and it is intended to protect our children. This law is intended to make our enemies think a thousand times before they choose to harm the citizens of the State of Israel. Anyone who votes in favor of the bill is a partner in making history. With God’s help, we will pass this law in full and kill our enemies.”

Knesset member Gilad Kariv of The Democrats Party expressed his opposition, accusing the government of being in thrall to “Ben-Gvir’s pathetic, crude and immoral election campaign. This is an extreme bill that does not exist in any country in the democratic world, with serious moral flaws and also has serious security flaws.”

However, the bill drew support from another member of the opposition, Oded Forer of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party. “I very much hope to see Prime Minister Netanyahu appear in the Knesset plenum to vote on this law and not rely on the votes of some of the opposition members who will support it,” he said.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Defense and Security
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iranian negotiators ‘better get serious soon, before it is too late’
The president urged Tehran to cut a deal before “there is no turning back, and it won’t be pretty.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Missile and rocket parts
Israel News
Israel shuts down national parks, trails amid war with Iran
“Israel’s forests are a second home for all of us during Passover, but the current security situation makes visiting them unsafe at this time.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Kol Israel in Uganda
Israel News
Uganda is willing to fight alongside Israel, military chief says
Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba shared an image of the statue of IDF Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, to be unveiled at Entebbe Airport.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs media, March 25, 2026. Credit: White House.
U.S. News
White House: ‘Core objectives’ nearly complete, Iran ‘decimated’
The U.S. offers Tehran a way out, coupled with a warning that failure to grasp the opportunity will “unleash hell.”
Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Before and after destroyed complex in Iran
Israel News
WATCH: Iranian regime sites dismantled by Israeli Air Force
The IAF has carried out more than 3,000 airstrikes across the Islamic Republic in more than 600 raids.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks by videoconference during a meeting with government ministry director generals and northern local authority heads on March 25, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister's Office.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel focused on dismantling Hezbollah
PM says campaign against Iran continues as IDF expands buffer zone in Lebanon, pledges more funding for the Galilee and vows to change situation in the Land of the Cedars.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
JNS TV / The Quad
Is the Iranian regime near collapse?
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum