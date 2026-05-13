Synagogues have become the new front line for Jews in New York

In recent years, Jews in New York have grown used to protests, political tension and demonstrations filling the streets of the city. But what happened this week outside a synagogue in Manhattan felt very different. It no longer felt like political activism alone, but like deliberate intimidation directed at Jews in the heart of the world’s greatest city.

Outside the synagogue, chants supporting Hamas—a terrorist organization responsible for massacres, kidnappings and the murder of civilians—echoed through the streets. According to videos and eyewitness accounts, some demonstrators broke through police barricades, confronted officers and attempted to project force toward Jews standing across the street.

For many in the Jewish community, the scenes did not feel like protest anymore. It felt like a warning before the real thing.

A synagogue is not an embassy, a military base or a government institution. It is a place of prayer, community and identity. The moment Jewish houses of worship become targets for political intimidation, the line between activism and harassment disappears.

For generations, many Jews in America slowly drifted away from their Jewish identity. Not out of hatred for Judaism, but because America offered freedom, opportunity and security. Many saw themselves first and foremost as Americans, while their connection to Israel became distant, symbolic or political. Assimilation increased, interfaith marriage became common, and younger generations often no longer understood why a Jewish state existed in the first place.

Then came Oct. 7.

For many Jews around the world, especially in the United States, something broke. However, something also awakened.

Many Jews who had never openly experienced antisemitism before were shocked by how quickly the atmosphere changed. People who had spent years seeing themselves simply as Americans realized that others still viewed them first as Jews. Social media spilled over with anti-Jewish rhetoric, conspiracy theories and hostility directed not only at Israel but at Jewish people everywhere.

It also became a painful realization: No amount of assimilation, political disagreement with Israel or distance from one’s identity fully erases being Jewish in the eyes of those driven by hatred.

At the same time, many Jews who had never felt deeply connected to Israel suddenly found themselves emotionally affected by both the massacre and the global reaction that followed.

What emerged was an identity awakening. Young Jews began reconnecting with their roots, attending Jewish events, studying Jewish history and trying to better understand both Judaism and Israel in ways they had never seriously explored before.

Ironically, the attempt to intimidate Jews after Oct. 7 often produced the opposite effect. Instead of pushing Jews away from their identity, it pushed many closer to it.

One important truth must still be remembered: American Jews are not the Israeli government. They are American citizens who should not be held personally responsible for every decision made in Jerusalem.

Israel is not living under normal conditions. It is a small country surrounded by threats while dealing with enemies that openly call for its destruction. That reality is far more complex than the slogans repeated on social media or college campuses.

When chants supporting Hamas are shouted outside synagogues, nobody asks the Jew entering prayer whether they vote Democrat or Republican, whether they support Israel or criticize it, or whether they have ever visited Israel at all. To those driven by hatred, simply being Jewish is enough.

To all the Jews who supported Zohran Mamdani as mayor and are now seeing the reaction to Jewish hatred in New York, this should be a wake-up call.

During the Holocaust, there were Jews who believed that cooperation and silence would protect them, including the Judenräte and Kapos who worked alongside the Nazi system. And there were also the Jewish partisans and resistance fighters who chose to stand with their people and fight back from the forests and underground networks of Europe.

New York Jews, be the resistance. Stand with your people.

We are only about 15 million Jews in the entire world. Even if you oppose Israeli policy, understand the importance of the State of Israel as the final refuge and escape route for Jews if history ever turns dark again.