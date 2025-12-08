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News   Israel News

Ben-Gvir wears yellow noose pin to promote death penalty for terrorists

The pin bears the same color as that worn over the past two years in solidarity with the Gaza hostages held by Hamas terrorists.

Dec. 8, 2025
Eli Zilberberg
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit Party colleagues arrived at a Knesset committee hearing on Monday wearing noose-shaped lapel pins as lawmakers debated legislation that would authorize the execution of convicted terrorists.

Deliberations on Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech’s Penal Bill (Amendment – Death Penalty for Terrorists) began on Monday morning in the Knesset’s National Security Committee, chaired by MK Zvika Fogel.

The lapel pins were intended to signal the party’s determination to secure the death penalty for terrorists, conveying the message that “terrorists are condemned to die.”

The pin is the same color as those worn over the past two years in solidarity with the Gaza hostages held by Hamas.

During the hearing, Ben-Gvir said, “We all wore these pins, which represent one method we’ll employ to carry out the terrorist death penalty statute. Naturally we have the guillotine option, the electric chair option, and lethal injection as well. Since reports emerged that physicians refused to participate in implementing the law, I’ve fielded 100 inquiries from doctors asking, Itamar, just say when.”

The national security minister told JNS at the Knesset on Monday afternoon that his office received almost a thousand requests to purchase the noose pins over the course of just two hours.

“Over the last two hours, I’ve had about 800–900 messages from people telling me: ‘Bring pins, bring pins, we want to get pins.’ Nine hundred messages in two hours,” he said, speaking at the Otzma Yehudit faction meeting at the Knesset. “It’s simply amazing, and I know that the Israeli public is thinking correctly,” he added.

This is an edited version of an article originally published by Israel Hayom.

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