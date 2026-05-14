House unanimously approves annual Jewish US Heritage Month resolution

A unanimous U.S. House of Representatives approved its annual resolution on Wednesday marking Jewish American Heritage Month, “calling on elected officials and civil society leaders to counter antisemitism and educate the public on the contributions of the Jewish-American community.”

The vote was 419-0.

“I’m thrilled,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), chief sponsor of the bill, told JNS.

“When you have three-fourths of Jews, who report that they’ve experienced some kind of antisemitism directly in the last year, making sure that the House of Representatives is united in expressing its opposition and concerns about antisemitism and supporting and celebrating the contribution to the Jewish people to the success of America, especially in the 250th anniversary, is really important,” she told JNS.

The resolution followed a year in which three people were killed in violent, antisemitic attacks for the first time since 2019. Violent incidents rose by 4%, from 196 in 2024 to 203 in 2025, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit of Jew-hatred incidents, released last week.

The ADL audit reported 6,724 events in 2025 overall, one-third fewer than the record 9,354 reported in 2024 but 70% higher than the 3,698 incidents reported in 2022, the year before the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Wasserman Schultz told JNS that it was “really important” to pass the measure, “given the explosive rise in antisemitism and the fact that, even though the statistics from ADL show that there were slightly less antisemitic attacks in 2025, the attacks were more violent and deadly.”

In the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., two Israeli embassy employees were murdered after leaving the Capital Jewish Museum by a gunman expressing support for Palestinians. In Pennsylvania’s state capital of Harrisburg, a Palestinian supporter set fire to the governor’s mansion just hours after Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, had hosted a Passover seder there.

And one person was killed in Boulder, Colo., by a man yelling “free Palestine,” as he threw Molotov cocktails at a peaceful group calling attention to the hostages, whom Hamas captured on Oct. 7.

This is the 21st year of Jewish American Heritage Month. The bipartisan resolution was co-sponsored by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Troy Carter Sr. (D-La.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

“Few stories speak more clearly to the promise of America than the story of Jewish Americans—a story of faith, resilience, service, sacrifice and an enduring devotion to freedom,” Fitzpatrick stated.

“This bipartisan resolution honors that legacy and, amid the continued and alarming rise in antisemitism, reaffirms a solemn responsibility: to stand with Jewish Americans, confront hatred with moral clarity and ensure that antisemitism finds no refuge in the United States of America,” he said.