Students compete in Jerusalem Quiz ahead of Jerusalem Day

Middle school students from schools across Jerusalem gathered Sunday evening at the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum for the city’s second annual Jerusalem Quiz, testing their knowledge of the capital’s history, landmarks, music and culture ahead of Jerusalem Day celebrations.

Representing 33 secular and religious schools from across the city, students competed in questions spanning Jerusalem’s 4,000-year history, from biblical times to the modern State of Israel. The field was gradually narrowed to 15 contestants before the three finalists answered questions from a panel of judges. Questions incorporated audio and visual segments and covered music, sports, historical landmarks and biblical references.

First prize was awarded to ninth grader Ya’ara Eshkoli of Inbar School. Proudly supporting her in the audience was her teacher, who told JNS that Eshkoli had studied for three months, “even in shelters during the difficult past months.”

“I can’t believe it,” Eshkoli said after the competition. “The questions were hard. I really had to think and remember lots of exact details.”

Ya’ara Eshkoli (left), the winner of the Jerusalem Quiz, with friends holding signs at the Tower of David Museum, May 10, 2026, Photo by Sharon Altshul.

Her friends waved handmade signs and shouted encouragement throughout the event.

Second place went to David Chiret of the Netiv Meir Bnei Akiva Yeshiva. Third place was awarded to Omer Eylon of Keshet High School.

The initiative was created by the museum’s education department together with Jerusalem’s municipal education administration, known as Manchi. Organizers hope to establish the competition as an annual tradition modeled after Israel’s International Bible Quiz, the nationally televised Independence Day competition known in Hebrew as the “Hidon HaTanach.”

“Participants in the Jerusalem Quiz represent schools from across the city, from diverse communities and sectors,” said Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the museum. “What unites them is their love of learning, their connection to Jerusalem, and the understanding that they share the story of this city.”

Students spent months preparing for the competition, studying material on 30 major Jerusalem sites, along with historical events, prominent figures, songs and cultural landmarks. Museum educators also visited schools throughout the city during the winter months. Contestants participated in preparation tours and team-building activities at the museum.

According to organizers, the program, which continued throughout the war period, had no participants withdraw from the process.

Contestants in the Jerusalem Quiz and dignitaries at the Tower of David Museum, May 10, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul/

‘Joy and hope’

Inbal Sharon, director of the museum’s education department, described the competition as “a journey defined by joy and hope.”

“During the shared preparation days, students from different schools, communities and backgrounds formed genuine bonds with one another,” Sharon said. “Despite differences in religion, culture and identity, they connected with openness and warmth.”

The Tower of David Museum, located at Jaffa Gate between Jerusalem’s Old City and modern downtown, provided a fitting setting for the event. Organizers said the museum’s location highlights its role as a bridge between Jerusalem’s diverse communities.

Last year, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion pledged to make the Jerusalem Quiz an annual event. Organizers hope to expand the initiative internationally next year in honor of the 60th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.

Hagit Moshe, deputy mayor of Jerusalem and holder of the municipal education portfolio, presented awards to the winners. President Isaac Herzog and Mayor Lion addressed the participants and families by video.

Jerusalem Day is an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967. This year, Jerusalem Day begins on Thursday evening and concludes at sundown on May 15.