Netanyahu to discuss Middle East wars, Iran peace talks in ‘60 Minutes’ interview
The Israeli premier will reveal what he told U.S. President Donald Trump prior to “Operation Epic Fury.”
CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” was set to air a major interview on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a preview released by the program.
The interview with CBS Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett will focus on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and prospects for a peace agreement with Iran, the network said.
Netanyahu will also reveal what he told U.S. President Donald Trump in the Situation Room prior to the president’s decision to strike the Islamic Republic, according to the preview.
Sunday on 60 Minutes: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with CBS News' Major Garrett about the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, prospects for a peace deal, and what he told President Trump in the Situation Room prior to the president’s decision to strike Iran. pic.twitter.com/MzZ0QWcJf3— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 10, 2026