More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu to discuss Middle East wars, Iran peace talks in ‘60 Minutes’ interview

The Israeli premier will reveal what he told U.S. President Donald Trump prior to “Operation Epic Fury.”

May. 10, 2026
Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the roof of the Kirya in Tel Aviv. Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO.
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” was set to air a major interview on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a preview released by the program.

The interview with CBS Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett will focus on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and prospects for a peace agreement with Iran, the network said.

Netanyahu will also reveal what he told U.S. President Donald Trump in the Situation Room prior to the president’s decision to strike the Islamic Republic, according to the preview.

U.S.-Israel Relations Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
EXPLORE JNS
Sophie Garbin of the Vixens and Ruby Bakewell-Doran of the Firebirds contest the ball during the round nine Super Netball match between Melbourne Vixens and Queensland Firebirds at John Cain Arena, on May 10, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
An aerial image shows cars driving along the dunes in the Samawah desert in southern Iraq, Nov. 22, 2025. Photo by Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel built secret military outpost in Iraq to support Iran campaign—report
The IAF reportedly bombed Iraqi troops who almost discovered the base.
May. 10, 2026
Saif Abu Keshek, who took part in a flotilla to the Gaza Strip, arrives for a remand hearing at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in southern Israel, May 3, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel deports organizers behind Gaza-bound flotilla
Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian descent, and Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian citizen, were key organizers.
May. 10, 2026
Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL
Construction of the Tel Aviv light train tracks on Ben Yehuda street, central Tel Aviv. May 5, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90.
Israel News
S&P affirms Israel’s A/A-1 rating with stable outlook
The U.S. credit rating agency cited strong economic fundamentals despite the wars with Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah, and increased defense spending.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Los Angeles
U.S. News
LA area woman awarded $25,000 for helping find missing elderly Jewish lady
The missing person wasn’t identified until a hospital staffer recognized her from a post on Facebook.
May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Keffiyeh
U.S. News
UC Law SF says it ‘vigorously’ supports free speech rights, after student gov encourages students to buy keffiyehs to wear at graduation
StandWithUs stated that “some Jewish students at UC Law San Francisco already feel compelled to conceal their Jewish identity out of concern for their safety.”
May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen