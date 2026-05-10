More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL

Saif Abu Keshek, who took part in a flotilla to the Gaza Strip, arrives for a remand hearing at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in southern Israel, May 3, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel deports organizers behind Gaza-bound flotilla
Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian descent, and Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian citizen, were key organizers.
May. 10, 2026
Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL