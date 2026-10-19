Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies: ‘Don’t test us’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel’s enemies on Monday not to test the Jewish state, speaking during a visit to an Israeli Air Force base.

“I spoke with the base commander and I was impressed by the readiness, the determination and the capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required,” Netanyahu said, speaking in Hebrew.

“I say to our enemies: Don’t test us,” the premier added. “You will suffer harsher blows than you have suffered up to now.”

He credited the IAF’s “courageous” pilots and ground crews, the Israel Defense Forces and his government with “great achievements” during the War of Redemption against Iran and its regional proxies.

“We are determined to defend ourselves,” he said.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בחיל האוויר: "יש לנו את המוכנות, הנחישות והיכולת להכות באויבינו ברגע שהדבר יידרש. אויבינו יספגו מכות קשות יותר ממה שספגו עד היום." pic.twitter.com/HXr5BeniD1 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) October 19, 2026

IDF cancels leave, orders reinforcements ahead of Oct. 27 election

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered restrictions on military leave beginning Thursday ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset election, the IDF announced on Monday.

Zamir said the military remains on its highest alert on all fronts.

The Paratroopers Brigade headquarters and additional troops will reinforce Central Command, and an operational command will be set up in the area between Samaria and Binyamin.

Zamir also ordered more senior commanders be present at operations centers and headquarters, with additional air, naval and ground forces as needed.

The IDF’s mission is to ensure the election takes place “safely and as scheduled,” he said.