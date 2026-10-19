Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘extraordinary endorsement’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for endorsing his re-election ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 national vote, saying Jerusalem “has never had a greater friend in the White House.”

Trump on Sunday gave Netanyahu his “complete and total endorsement,” praising his leadership against Iran in a Truth Social post.

“This is the kind of partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel,” Trump wrote, calling Netanyahu “strong, brave, and brilliant.”

President Trump, my friend Donald - thank you for your extraordinary endorsement. Israel has never had a greater friend in the White House. Together we will never let Iran's regime get nuclear weapons. Thank you for your clarity, courage and unwavering support.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GqaOVB74Dj — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 18, 2026

Netanyahu urged voters to heed Trump’s endorsement, saying their partnership was essential to completing the campaign against Iran.

“Trump said we did wonderful things together. We crushed Iran, we crushed the Iranian axis, and we pushed back the immediate threat of nuclear weapons against us,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“Together we will never let Iran’s regime get nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu added.

To the Great People of Israel:



Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big… pic.twitter.com/4FhQneM6cU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 18, 2026

The premier said work remained and that Trump would complete it only in partnership with him.

“The president says he will do it, and that he will do it only if the two of us do it together,” Netanyahu said. “Therefore, I ask you: Listen to him, consider his words and vote for me.”

Netanyahu called Iran the central issue in the Oct. 27 election, arguing that the country’s very existence was at stake.

A senior Israeli official also welcomed Trump’s endorsement, highlighting the cooperation between the two leaders.

“There has never been greater cooperation and coordination between an American wartime president and an Israeli wartime prime minister,” the official told JNS. “Trump and Netanyahu are an epic tag team who have achieved unprecedented achievements in war and peace. That has, of course, translated into unprecedented cooperation between our great armed forces. Israel is America’s model ally, and America is Israel’s indispensable ally. Iran and its proxies are weaker than ever, and the American-Israeli alliance is stronger than ever.

“We have two years of Trump-Netanyahu to win the war and win the peace,” the official added.