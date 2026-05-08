Palestinian Authority policeman one of three terrorists arrested

The Israel Police arrested this week three suspects it says planned to carry out terrorist attacks, including a Palestinian Authority police officer and an ISIS member.

Israeli police operated in the villages of Dura and Deir al-Asal, both near Hebron in Judea, to arrest two terrorist operatives who planned to carry out attacks in the immediate time frame. During one of the arrests, the forces entered the village covertly and in disguise and placed the building where the suspect was located under siege. Upon understanding the situation, he surrendered.

The suspect, a Palestinian Authority police officer who, according to suspicion, planned to carry out an attack, was arrested and transferred for questioning.

In an additional operation, conducted in the Askar camp in Nablus, Samaria, undercover Israeli police arrived in the area, and simultaneously, a deployment of overt forces was carried out that executed a siege on the building where the suspect was located.

The suspect, who had previously been involved in terrorist activity and had been arrested in the past by security forces, surrendered.