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News   Israel News

Hezbollah fires rockets at Haifa area, Nahariya and Acre

The attacks, which followed drone strikes and shelling by the terrorists, came after Israel’s targeted killing of a senior commander in Beirut.

May. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets fired by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist from Lebanon, as seen in the Galilee, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

Terrorists in Lebanon fired rockets into Israel on Friday, targeting Nahariya, Acre and the Haifa suburbs, two days after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut.

At about 2 p.m. on Friday, the IDF Home Front Command instructed residents in the targeted area to seek shelter.

Earlier on Friday, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah penetrated Israel and wounded two soldiers, one severely and the other moderately, near the border, the IDF said.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital and their families were notified, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that this was “an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

In another incident on Friday, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones that wounded one IDF soldier in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said. Hezbollah forces also fired mortar rounds at Israeli troops.

“The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted one launch, and the mortar shells hit near the soldiers,” wounding none, the statement said.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
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