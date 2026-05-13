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News   Israel News

Palestinian to be indicted over Samaria car-ramming that killed Israeli teen

Dawas Hassun, a Beit Imrin resident in his 50s, intentionally hit an ATV carrying three Israelis, according to police.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, an 18-year-old from the Jewish community of Elon Moreh near Nablus, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist on March 21, 2026, in a vehicle-ramming attack near the homesh area in northern Samaria. Courtesy.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli prosecutors plan to indict a Palestinian man accused of carrying out a car-ramming near the Samaria community of Homesh in March that killed 18-year-old Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, authorities said on Wednesday.

Dawas Hassun, a resident of the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Imrin in his 50s, intentionally rammed an ATV carrying three Israelis, killing Sherman and injuring his brother Daniel, the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced.

Muayyad Hassun, a former mayor of Beit Imrin, told Britain’s Channel 4 News last month that the suspect’s family maintains the March 21 incident was an accidental “road collision.”

However, according to investigators, Hassun pursued the Israelis after they entered Beit Imrin as part of a security patrol in the area. “Upon noticing three Israelis traveling through the village, the defendant decided to harm them if they slowed their vehicle,” per the joint statement.

He subsequently hit the ATV with his pickup truck, causing it to overturn into a wadi. The driver, Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police forces from the Judea and Samaria District, together with forensic investigators and traffic accident investigators, alongside the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet, were dispatched to the scene and began collecting evidence and findings,” the statement said.

Hassun was arrested shortly afterward, and his detention was repeatedly extended by a military court pending the investigation.

A prosecutor’s declaration has now been filed against Hassun ahead of a formal indictment expected to be submitted in the coming days.

Security forces also arrested Hassun’s son on suspicion of involvement in the attack. During a search of his home, security forces seized an improvised submachine gun and a hunting rifle. He is also expected to face charges in the coming days.

“The Israel Police, Shin Bet and the other security bodies will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance to thwart terrorism,” the statement concluded.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with fire bombs, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives, and 19 shootings.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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