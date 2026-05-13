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Report: Mossad chief visited UAE during Iran war

WSJ reported that David Barnea made two covert trips to the Arab Gulf state in March and April to coordinate security efforts.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Mossad Director David Barnea attends a state ceremony at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, on Oct. 27, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Mossad Director David Barnea attends a state ceremony at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, on Oct. 27, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

The director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency made at least two covert visits to the United Arab Emirates during the recent war with Iran to coordinate military and intelligence efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing Arab officials and a person familiar with the matter.

David Barnea traveled to the Gulf state in March and April, the sources said, underscoring deepening security ties between Israel and the UAE.

David Zini, who took over as head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in October 2025, has also visited the UAE in recent weeks, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The two countries have cooperated closely during the conflict, including joint defensive measures against Iranian attacks and reported Emirati strikes on Iranian targets.

Under the first Trump administration, the 2020 Abraham Accords normalized ties between the two Middle Eastern countries.

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