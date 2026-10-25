‘Sheep poisoned and left to die’: Palestinians targeted livestock 17 times this year, says Israel

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Palestinian attackers had “deliberately targeted” livestock in Judea and Samaria for the 17th time this year.

The ministry said the aim was to “harm Jewish shepherds and destroy their livelihoods.”

“This is calculated cruelty. Poisoning innocent animals to inflict suffering on the people who care for them,” it wrote on X. “A vicious act of violence. No excuses. No justification.”

The latest poisoning targeted a flock at Or Nachman Farm in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Saturday, according to the Judea and Samaria Situation Room.

The farm is located near al-Mughayyir, the group said, adding that most of this year’s poisonings originated from the Arab village.