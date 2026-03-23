More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Two injured as Hezbollah rocket hits Kiryat Shmona

The projectile from Lebanon wounded two men as Israeli rescue teams responded across the north.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Two injured as Hezbollah rocket hits Kiryat Shmona

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Police bomb disposal experts work at a site in the Upper Galilee on March 23, 2026 after weapons components were discovered amid Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon. One person was injured, according to police. Credit: Israel Police.
Israel Police bomb disposal experts work at a site in the Upper Galilee after weapons fragments were discovered amid Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, March 23, 2026. Credit: Israel Police.

A man around 50 years of age was seriously wounded when Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon struck the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Monday afternoon, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

He was treated at the scene with shrapnel injuries to his face and was to be evacuated via MDA-RescueAir helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, MDA said.

Another man in his 80s who suffered minor shrapnel wounds was taken by MDA ambulance to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

MDA earlier said its medics and paramedics were dispatched to search areas where reports of impacts were received.

The Israel Police said that weapons components were found in the Upper Galilee on Monday, causing damage and injuring one person. Northern District officers, Border Police troops and bomb disposal experts were operating at the scene. Police urged the public to stay away from rocket impact areas, avoid touching debris and follow safety instructions.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a city bus hit by rocket fire.

This is a developing story.

Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Gavel justice law
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
Harvard Hall at Harvard University
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
United Nations Building
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: Leopaltik1242/Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba
The group reportedly stayed at hotel properties that the U.S. State Department has designated as “prohibited accomodations.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Technology, Cyber
U.S. News
US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats
The new office will focus on current and future threats in “cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure,” according to the State Department.
Mar. 23, 2026
The Sanan, an Iranian-flagged Suezmax crude oil tanker, is seen near Bandar Asaluyeh, Iran, on Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Sam/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum