Two injured as Hezbollah rocket hits Kiryat Shmona

A man around 50 years of age was seriously wounded when Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon struck the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Monday afternoon, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

He was treated at the scene with shrapnel injuries to his face and was to be evacuated via MDA-RescueAir helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, MDA said.

MDA Spokesperson: Following the missile fire toward northern Israel



MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a man in his 50s in moderate to serious condition, with a facial injury from shrapnel. Updates as required. pic.twitter.com/S2Te6iYgTt — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) March 23, 2026

Another man in his 80s who suffered minor shrapnel wounds was taken by MDA ambulance to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

MDA earlier said its medics and paramedics were dispatched to search areas where reports of impacts were received.

The Israel Police said that weapons components were found in the Upper Galilee on Monday, causing damage and injuring one person. Northern District officers, Border Police troops and bomb disposal experts were operating at the scene. Police urged the public to stay away from rocket impact areas, avoid touching debris and follow safety instructions.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show a city bus hit by rocket fire.

This is a developing story.