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U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in Israel to consider overland routes to Jordan

The embassy offered bus service to Jordan after El Al canceled additional outbound flights due to strict departure limits.

Mar. 25, 2026

U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in Israel to consider overland routes to Jordan

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Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urged Americans in Israel to shelter in place if necessary and consider overland routes to Jordan, as El Al canceled many outbound flights through April 4.

“The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem is offering bus service to Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport via the Jordan River Sheikh Hussein crossing for U.S. Citizens,” the embassy stated on March 25. It asks Americans who previously completed a form requesting bus service to Taba to complete the form again.

“Travelers using this route are responsible for booking and paying their onward travel from Amman airport, and are encouraged to do so before boarding the bus,” the embassy said.

The Israeli government has capped departures out of Ben-Gurion International Airport at one flight per hour, with no more than 50 passengers. El Al said it is operating limited flights to major destinations, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and several European cities, while inbound flights continue without passenger caps.

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