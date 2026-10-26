United Airlines expands service to Israel

United Airlines expanded service to Tel Aviv this weekend, resuming flights from Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The move by the Chicago-based carrier, coupled with its two daily flights from its Newark hub and planned service from San Francisco this spring, cements its historic position as the U.S. airline with the most flights to Israel.

United is offering four weekly flights from Chicago, and three weekly flights from the nation’s capital, after an eight-month suspension following the attack on Iran this winter.

Arch-rival Delta Air Lines is also flying a nonstop daily to Tel Aviv from New York. The Atlanta-based carrier plans to resume service from its headquarters in December.

American Airlines remains the only U.S. legacy carrier still not flying to Israel.