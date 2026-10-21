The fragile keystone: Egyptian President El-Sisi’s mismanagement, Israel’s security and the post-election Middle East

For more than four decades, the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel has served as the indispensable bedrock of Middle Eastern stability. In Washington, Jerusalem and Western capitals alike, Cairo is routinely framed as an unshakable regional anchor. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi presents his autocratic regime as an irreplaceable security guarantor, containing radicalism in the Sinai Peninsula, managing perimeter friction and maintaining a cold but functional peace. Yet behind this official diplomatic facade lies a far more precarious reality.

Egypt today is not a pillar of regional strength; it is a fragile keystone. Years of military-economic dominance, unsustainable sovereign debt burdens and pervasive internal repression have left Cairo far more vulnerable than its leadership cares to admit.

As the Middle East undergoes a profound strategic realignment, the idea of relying on el-Sisi’s autocratic framework as a permanent guarantee of southern security presents severe long-term risks. Policymakers in Jerusalem and Washington can no longer afford to mistake regime durability for genuine state stability. A dictatorship can maintain a fierce domestic security grip while the social, fiscal and institutional foundation beneath it steadily deteriorates.

The systemic fragility in Cairo has triggered broader recalibrations across the regional landscape.

The root of Cairo’s vulnerability is fundamentally economic. Under el-Sisi, the Egyptian armed forces have systematically expanded their grip across key sectors, with roughly 80 military-owned companies operating across manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and services. These opaque entities enjoy tax exemptions, preferential land access and regulatory advantages, creating an uneven playing field that stifles private enterprise and creates uncertainty for investors.

Rather than executing vital structural market reforms, the regime poured tens of billions of dollars into capital-intensive megaprojects. Most notably, the New Administrative Capital rising east of Cairo has been projected to cost roughly $58 billion, even as Egypt simultaneously accumulated heavy sovereign borrowing and refinancing obligations. The resulting debt burden has severely constrained public finances.

To manage acute financing and foreign-currency pressures, Cairo has relied on foreign capital injections and international loans. Recent reviews by the International Monetary Fund note that Egypt achieved meaningful macroeconomic stabilization following currency adjustments, rebuilt foreign-exchange reserves and reduced gross financing needs.

The United Arab Emirates provided a $35 billion package for Ras El Hekma, a major coastal region and smart city development on Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea shoreline in the Western Desert, including $24 billion in new funds and the conversion of $11 billion in existing UAE deposits at Egypt’s central bank into investment. Yet this landmark deal also highlights a fundamental evolution in regional support: Gulf support has increasingly shifted from traditional deposits and direct financial support toward commercially structured investments and asset transactions. While these foreign interventions staved off immediate crisis, they treat symptoms rather than the underlying disease.

Egypt’s energy sector provides the clearest empirical proof of Cairo’s quiet reliance on external partners. Plagued by declining domestic field output, Cairo has become increasingly dependent on pipeline imports of Israeli natural gas to meet domestic energy demand and, when available, feed its LNG export infrastructure at Idku and Damietta. When regional hostilities caused temporary disruptions in Israeli pipeline deliveries, the consequences were immediate. The shutdown forced Egypt to scramble for expensive spot-market LNG shipments while domestic fertilizer plants and industrial facilities faced sudden operational halts.

The episode demonstrated that Egypt’s domestic energy grid and industrial output are significantly exposed to disruptions in Israeli gas supplies. This vulnerability directly influences Cairo’s posture along the Sinai border and the strategic Philadelphi Corridor. El-Sisi walks a perpetual tightrope, deploying sharp public rhetoric against Israeli military operations along the Gaza border amid domestic political pressure while remaining deeply dependent on Israeli energy transfers and security cooperation that rarely receives public attention.

Defense, security and foreign aid

This dual reality creates a profound structural dilemma for Israel’s defense establishment. In the short term, tactical security coordination with Cairo remains essential. Egyptian intelligence plays a vital role in mediating border friction, monitoring Sinai security and managing logistics. Over years of counterterrorism operations in Sinai, Cairo relied on close intelligence-sharing and coordinated military deployments beyond original treaty limits to keep the peninsula from becoming a permanent jihadist sanctuary. Furthermore, Cairo’s role in Rafah arrangements gives it meaningful diplomatic leverage over Gaza access, humanitarian logistics and efforts to prevent mass displacement into Sinai.

Prioritizing immediate perimeter containment, however, creates a dangerous long-term blind spot. Jerusalem’s security establishment has generally viewed continuity in Cairo as preferable to the uncertainty that could accompany a destabilized Egypt. Yet relying on a regime that depends on artificial currency fixes, foreign bailouts and internal repression to prevent popular unrest is inherently hazardous.

The danger is not that Egypt is necessarily approaching imminent state collapse. It is that a politically durable regime could experience an economic crisis severe enough to weaken the institutions responsible for securing Sinai and the Gaza border. For Israel, an Egyptian security apparatus too weakened by economic crisis to enforce border arrangements is a far greater hazard than an autocratic partner. Jerusalem must maintain its operational coordination with Cairo today while actively hedging against the long-term national security hazards of an unstable Egyptian state.

This strategic reckoning extends directly to Washington, where the approaching federal election cycle across both Congress and the executive branch is driving a comprehensive re-examination of American foreign policy. For decades, Washington provided roughly $1.3 billion annually in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to Cairo, treating military aid as an untouchable baseline required to preserve the Camp David framework. Under the FY2026 appropriations law, that baseline rose to $1.375 billion. Yet the assumption that bankrolling el-Sisi’s regime serves genuine regional stability is facing unprecedented scrutiny.

Washington has already demonstrated the contradiction at the heart of its Egypt policy: It can condition aid over el-Sisi’s authoritarianism, yet when regional security is at stake, it can decide that Cairo is too strategically important to punish. On Oct. 1, the U.S. State Department issued a formal waiver overriding human-rights conditions attached to $320 million in Egyptian military aid, citing vital U.S. national security interests and Cairo’s support during the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran. This waiver underscores Washington’s central dilemma: American officials acknowledge el-Sisi’s authoritarian governance, yet repeatedly conclude that Egypt is strategically too important to isolate.

Egypt’s energy sector provides the clearest empirical proof of Cairo’s quiet reliance on external partners.

Nevertheless, critics across the political spectrum question whether FMF procurement yields a genuine security return. U.S. military aid finances heavy conventional hardware, advanced fighter aircraft and naval frigates from American defense contractors—capabilities heavily oriented toward conventional warfare rather than the asymmetric border-security, counter-smuggling and counterterrorism missions that increasingly shape the practical security challenge.

For Washington, the objective should not be to abandon Cairo, but to use American leverage to strengthen the Egyptian institutions whose failure would directly threaten Israel’s southern security: border forces, counterterrorism capabilities, fiscal governance and economic resilience.

The systemic fragility in Cairo has triggered broader recalibrations across the Middle Eastern landscape. Key capitals, including Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Amman, are reassessing their exposure to regional instability and the reliability of their security partnerships. Gulf powers have made it clear that their financial engagement with Egypt has fundamentally changed. Abu Dhabi has pioneered a commercial, investment-driven approach, substituting open-ended cash deposits with landmark asset acquisitions such as the Ras El Hekma deal.

Meanwhile, Riyadh has increasingly favored investment through the Saudi Public Investment Fund and other commercial channels, reflecting a broader Gulf preference for assets and economic returns over open-ended financial support.

At the same time, neighboring states like Jordan view Cairo’s trajectory with intense anxiety. Amman recognizes that an economically overburdened or institutionally fragile Egypt cannot effectively serve as a core Arab pillar or a dependable counterweight against regional destabilizers.

As regional leaders evaluate the future of Middle Eastern security architectures, including potential expansions of the Abraham Accords, Cairo stands as a stark reminder that formal diplomatic treaties require internal state viability to remain effective. If Egypt remains consumed by debt obligations, inflation and internal economic decay, it will struggle to play a constructive role in broader regional integration, risking instead becoming a persistent drain on regional capital and diplomatic bandwidth.

The current regional environment demands strategic clarity over complacent assumptions. Egypt does not need to collapse for its weakness to become a security problem. El-Sisi’s regime has established an unsustainable political and economic equilibrium that threatens the very regional stability it claims to provide.

Israel therefore has no interest in weakening Egypt for the sake of weakening Sisi. Its interest is the opposite: preserving vital cooperation with Cairo while preparing for the possibility that the regime’s apparent durability masks a state increasingly vulnerable to economic and institutional shocks. Real security along Israel’s southern border will not come from overestimating the strength of a fragile autocracy, but from preparing for the complex realities of a changing Middle East.