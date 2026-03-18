WATCH: IDF strikes terror cell in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday published footage of a strike on a Hezbollah terrorist cell in Southern Lebanon.

“IDF troops identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell unloading weapons, including an RPG, from a vehicle in Southern Lebanon, with the intent of attacking IDF soldiers,” the military said.

The cell was subsequently eliminated in an airstrike, the footage showed.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2 in support of its patron, Iran.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF ground troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon.