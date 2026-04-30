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WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah rocket launcher inside civilian structure

The Iranian-backed group “continues to position terrorist infrastructure within and near to civilian infrastructure,” the army said.

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces troops on Wednesday discovered a Hezbollah launch position inside a civilian structure during a raid south of the truce line in Southern Lebanon.

“The launcher was directed toward Israeli territory and IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, posing an imminent threat to them,” stated the military. “The soldiers struck and dismantled the launcher in order to remove the threat.”

According to the IDF, “the Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to position terrorist infrastructure within and near to civilian infrastructure in order to advance attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.”

The IDF within two days dismantled more than 30 terrorist infrastructures in aerial and ground operations throughout Southern Lebanon, the military said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, during a visit to At-Taybah in southeastern Lebanon on Wednesday, instructed soldiers to “continue to operate, remove direct and indirect threats from the northern communities, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, locate and eliminate terrorists.

“We continue operating and are working to deepen our operational achievements and protect our troops,” the military chief said during the visit. “On the front lines, we are not ceasing fire.”

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