More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Israeli border towns hit with 1,000 fires in three months of terrorism from Gaza

“We need to show as many people as possible in Israel and all over the world what’s happening here. We’re talking about enormous areas that have been burned down; about people’s livelihood; about ecological damage and harm to our health,” said photographer Bruria Karni-Hadas.

Jul. 12, 2018
Fires From Kites, Gaza Border
Israeli firefighters extinguish flames in a wheat field caused from incendiary kites flown by Palestinian protesters near the Gaza border on May 30, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

At least 40 fires raged in Gaza-adjacent communities in southern Israel on Wednesday as a result of burning kites and balloons launched from Gaza over the border fence as part of ongoing protests organized by Hamas, bringing the total number of fires set by the group’s new tactic in the past three months to more than 1,000.

The fires have laid waste to more thab 8,200 acres of forest and agricultural land, with damage totaling tens of millions of dollars. Experts say it will take at least 15 years to rehabilitate the vegetation and wildlife in the scorched areas.

When the remote arson attacks began a few months ago, some politicians and military officials dismissed them as a passing nuisance. But the protesters added explosives-laden balloons that ignite upon landing on the Israeli side of the fence to their arsenal, and now Israeli children who come across a stray kite or balloon have to back away and tell their parents to call in sappers.

Bruria Karni-Hadas, a resident of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, admitted Wednesday that when the kites first appeared, she dismissed them as an inconvenience.

“I didn’t realize at first how big [a problem] they would become, but soon it became clear. We know what to do and how to defend ourselves from mortar shells and rockets. But now, there’s a different sense of helplessness, that we don’t know what to do. The feeling is that there is no end in sight,” said Karni-Hadas.

Karni-Hadas, a professional photographer, has been documenting the scorched region.

“We need to show as many people as possible in Israel and all over the world what’s happening here. We’re talking about enormous areas that have been burned down; about people’s livelihood; about ecological damage and harm to our health because heaven knows what we’re inhaling,” she said. “It’s not just the sights; it’s also the stench. There’s always an odor of burning in the air. Every time I leave the house, I see a layer of smoke hanging over the region.”

Valeria Mashinsky of Kibbutz Karmia is also alarmed by the latest form of terrorism from Gaza.

She acknowledged that “Operation Protective Edge” in the summer of 2014 “was scary. There were sirens and booms, but they said an operation was on and they were going to take care of Hamas, so we were willing to suffer in silence and wait for results. Here, we don’t know when [a fire] will happen. There are no early-warning alerts, and Hamas is threatening to send over burning balloons during the night, too.”

“It’s stressful, and the most alarming thing is that we don’t know when it will be over,” said Mashinsky.

Mashinsky has contacted various environmental groups about the damage caused by the fires, but has yet to receive a satisfactory response.

“It drives me crazy that [environmental] groups in Israel are worried about polar bears, but not about nature in their own country. Nature in the south is going up in flames—where are their voices?” she asks.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin