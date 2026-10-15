ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League and Gratz College, a private Jewish college in Pennsylvania, have launched a self-paced development program to help school professionals effectively respond to campus Jew-hatred and support Jewish students, faculty and staff.

Modules within the program, “From Recognition to Response: Antisemitism on Campus,” explore the relationship between Zionism and antisemitism, campus environments after Oct. 7, 2023, and Title VI obligations.

“In this heightened threat environment, campus leaders need to be equipped to identify antisemitism, understand how it manifests across university life and respond effectively when it occurs,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated.

The ADL recorded 1,694 antisemitic incidents on college campuses in 2024.