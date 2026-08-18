Bronx man charged with hate crimes for attack at Central Synagogue in Manhattan during Shabbat services

A Bronx man faces federal hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting a Jewish congregant and a black security guard during Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Larry Montes, 46, was charged with two hate crime counts and one count of damaging religious property resulting in bodily injury.

According to a federal complaint, Montes began shouting during an Aug. 14 Shabbat service attended by about 375 people and damaged two ceremonial candlesticks. When security personnel attempted to remove him, he allegedly punched a female congregant.

“Jewish Americans should never have to choose between exercising our constitutional right to worship and protecting ourselves from antisemitic violence,” Jayne Zirkle, communications director for the Lawfare Project, told JNS.

“We welcome these federal charges and the commitment to hold those responsible accountable under the law,” Zirkle said. “Jewish Americans, like all Americans, are entitled to equal protection and to gather, worship and live openly without fear of being targeted because of our identity.”

An attack on Jews in synagogue is “an attack on the American principle that every person has the right to worship freely and safely,” she told JNS.

“The right to worship without fear is not a privilege. It is a constitutional freedom and a cornerstone of American life,” she said. “Protecting it is a responsibility we all share.”

Prosecutors said that Montes directed an anti-black slur at a black security guard, spat in his face and headbutted him near his left eye. Montes also allegedly threatened to return to the synagogue.

During a recorded interview after his arrest, Montes said, “f**k the Jews” and “it’s racial,” according to the complaint. He also said, “I will never affiliate with no filthy f**king synagogues, either here or in f**king Israel,” the complaint states.

He also allegedly described his conduct as “all religious motivated.”

He faces up to 40 years in prison for the three charges and remains in state custody and is expected to appear later in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The New York City Police Department previously told JNS that he faced 14 charges, including six hate crimes. Specifically, he faced four counts of hate crime assault, two counts of assault, criminal mischief as a hate crime, criminal mischief, disrupting a religious service, criminal trespass as a hate crime, two counts of aggravated harassment and two counts of harassment, the NYPD said.