More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bipartisan House bill would expand federal security grants to cover synagogue guards

“We must do far more to combat the scourge of antisemitism and to ensure synagogues, temples and community centers have the resources to ensure they are safe,” Rep. Joe Neguse stated.

Andrew Bernard
Security Guard
Security guard. Credit: Ryan McGuire/Pixabay.
(Sept. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Reps. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) introduced legislation to expand the scope of federal security funding for synagogues and other places of worship to cover guards and security staff.

“We must do far more to combat the scourge of antisemitism and to ensure that synagogues, temples and community centers have the resources to ensure that they are safe as hateful threats and violent actions metastasize in Colorado and across the country,” Neguse stated.

The Safe Spaces for All Act would amend the U.S. Department of Homeland Security program to allow grants to cover on-site security personnel and off-duty police, in addition to security measures and contracted security services already eligible for funding.

The legislation also would allow nonprofits to use up to 5% of a grant to pay personnel to prepare grant applications and administer the funding, a provision supporters say could help smaller organizations that lack dedicated grant-writing staff.

The bill comes as Jewish institutions face sharply rising security costs. The Jewish Federations of North America estimates that synagogues, schools, camps, community centers and other Jewish institutions spent more than $1 billion on security in 2025, a 33% increase from $765 million in 2024. Most of the spending went toward security personnel.

The Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Community Relations Council of JEWISHcolorado endorsed the legislation.

“Walk into most American synagogues today, and the first person you meet isn’t a rabbi; it’s a security guard. That is the reality of Jewish life in America,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO and National Director. “Cameras, reinforced doors and metal detectors are essential, but with threats continuing to evolve and escalate, so must our defenses.”

The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program has $300 million available for fiscal year 2026, divided equally between grants for nonprofits in designated high-risk urban areas and those outside them.

The bill follows the introduction of the bipartisan Jewish American Security Act, which would authorize $1 billion for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and establish other federal measures to combat antisemitism. The Senate version, sponsored by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.), was referred to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Congress Defense and Security
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Costa Rica
U.S. News
SCOOP: Costa Rica plans to apply for IHRA membership
The move is part of a growing effort by the Trump administration to root out Jew-hatred in Latin America, which flourished among leftist governments after Oct. 7.
September 18, 2026 03:37 PM
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
Sept. 17, 2026
Or Shaked
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Modern Orthodox Jewish day schools planning to pray outside NYC mayor’s residence on Friday
Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS that the gathering is meant to be a “positive statement” that “We’re here. We’re Jewish. We want to be safe and express our Zionism.”
Sept. 16, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The AI apocalypse and the ‘NAZA’ blood libels against Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik