More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

An encounter with ‘teshuvah’

From the world’s judgment of Israel to the harder judgment of ourselves.

Jeffrey Levine
Blowing the shofar in the northern Israeli city of Safed, a day before the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Blowing the shofar in the northern Israeli city of Safed, a day before the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Jeffrey Levine
Jeffrey Levine Jeffrey Levine
Jeffrey Levine, a Jerusalem-based writer, is the CFO and founder of PersoFi, an AI-powered financial intelligence platform.
(Sept. 18, 2026 / JNS)

I stood in synagogue on Rosh Hashanah reflecting on words Jews have recited for generations: “And concerning the countries, on this day it is determined which is for the sword and which for peace, which for famine and which for plenty.”

They are ancient words. But in 2026, they do not feel ancient at all.

Ukraine remains at war. The Houthis have turned international shipping lanes into a battlefield. Iran and its proxies have spread violence across our region. Antisemitism has again become frighteningly comfortable. The Middle East is still living with the events of Oct. 7, 2023.

It is quite a world to bring before the Judge.

Another thought struck me: While the nations are being judged, they have become remarkably comfortable judging the Jews.

For example, the 2024 documentary film “No Other Land” became an international sensation, presenting the struggle over the hamlets at Masafer Yatta near Hebron overwhelmingly through the lens of Palestinian dispossession and Israeli power. Palestinian suffering deserves to be seen and heard, but so does Jewish suffering.

Israel is not morally infallible. Jewish sovereignty gives us responsibilities as well as rights. If innocent Palestinians are attacked, we must confront it. But Jewish suffering cannot simply disappear from the moral frame because Jews have acquired the power to defend themselves.

The Jews murdered on Oct. 7 deserve to be seen. The hostages dragged into Gaza deserve to be remembered. Israelis who endured suicide bombings and years of rockets deserve to be heard. The Hebron Jewish community destroyed in 1929 is part of this story too.

Palestinian suffering does not erase Jewish suffering. Jewish suffering does not erase Palestinian suffering. Every victim deserves a place inside the moral frame.

Now comes “NAZA,” a film by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, two of the Israeli journalist-filmmakers behind “No Other Land.” Its official Venice synopsis speaks of systems behind Israel’s “calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians.”

At almost the same moment, political language has hardened. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, speaking as a “proud British Jew” whose grandmother found sanctuary in Israel after the Nazis murdered his grandfather and 60 other family members, declared that the British government believes there is “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank—perpetrated by settler terrorists.” Britain announced an import ban on settlement goods and sanctions targeting specified activities supporting settlement expansion.

Norway has traveled a similar road, describing settler violence as reaching “extreme levels” and proposing a ban on trade with Israeli settlements. It then joined Britain and 10 other governments in announcing or considering restrictions on trade with the settlements.

Notice the progression: A Jewish extremist commits violence. It becomes “settler violence.” Settler violence becomes linked with settlement expansion. Settlements become displacement. And eventually the Jewish presence itself becomes associated with “ethnic cleansing.”

My Arab neighbors are not abstractions in somebody else’s peace plan. They are my neighbors.

If a Jew attacks an innocent Palestinian, arrest him. Prosecute him. Punish him. But surely judgment requires one moral standard. An innocent Palestinian is not responsible for Hamas because he is Palestinian. We are constantly—and correctly—reminded to distinguish Hamas from Palestinians, but in return, others must distinguish Jewish terrorists from Jews. A Jewish family does not become collectively guilty because violent criminals share their ethnicity and the world has labelled them all “settlers.”

Here, I see a deeper moral inversion. Europe knows what a world without Jews looks like. Jews were persecuted and expelled from their lands for centuries, culminating in the Holocaust. Ancient Jewish communities also disappeared from much of the Arab and Muslim world.

So, the Jews came home to Jerusalem, Hebron and Judea. Yet somehow the people who returned to their ancestral homeland became the “colonizers.” I don’t want an Arab-free Israel. So, why does peace so often seem to require a Jew-free Palestine?

The Ten Days of Repentance (Teshuvah) interrupt my argument. Judaism does not give me the luxury of spending these days examining everybody else’s sins. Teshuvah begins with ourselves. In the prayers of these 10 days, we repeatedly encounter Isaiah’s extraordinary vision: “For My House shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.” For all peoples.

My Arab neighbors are not abstractions in somebody else’s peace plan. They are my neighbors. Our lives are already far more intertwined than the language of separation suggests. Perhaps that is what we should build upon: more prosperity, more opportunity, more shared spaces, more security and, as peace allows it, more freedom for all of us. Peace must have a dividend.

Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook understood teshuvah as not only personal but also national—a people rediscovering its purpose and confronting what it must become. Perhaps this reflection itself has been an exercise in teshuvah.

I began by questioning Britain, Norway, leftist filmmakers and a world that I believe has inverted the Jewish story. But teshuvah turns the judgment back on us.

Perhaps there are five places to begin:

Remember. Know who we are and why we are here.

Speak. Tell the whole story, including Jewish suffering, which cannot disappear simply because Jews can now defend themselves.

Decide. Stop allowing permanent ambiguity and other governments to determine our future by default.

Build. Build upon the prosperity, opportunity and shared life already around us.

Be worthy. Exercise Jewish power with justice, confidence and responsibility.

Teshuvah for injustice—yes. Teshuvah for Jewish violence—yes. Teshuvah for our failures as a nation—yes. Teshuvah for coming home? No.

I don’t yet know what political map follows from that. That debate is coming, and perhaps it is long overdue.

But I know something more fundamental: We are not colonizers in our own story. Jerusalem is not foreign soil. Jewish sovereignty is not a sin for which we must seek forgiveness.

The task is not to repent for our return. It is to decide what kind of nation we intend to build now that we are home.

Anti-Israel Bias Judea and Samaria Jewish Religion and Thought Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
United Nations Headquarters Building
U.S. News
Washington tells UN to pick chief to return to its ‘primary purpose,’ not more ‘absurd, politicized, woke ideology’
The State Department weighed in, as the United Nations Security Council readies for its third straw poll to pick the new secretary-general.
September 18, 2026 09:18 AM
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
Sept. 17, 2026
Or Shaked
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Modern Orthodox Jewish day schools planning to pray outside NYC mayor’s residence on Friday
Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS that the gathering is meant to be a “positive statement” that “We’re here. We’re Jewish. We want to be safe and express our Zionism.”
Sept. 16, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Saudi Arabia discovers the value of a strong Israel
Fiamma Nirenstein