More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump: Hamas willing to give up its weapons

Likud says IDF operations in Gaza led to release of captives, rejects Jared Kushner’s claim regarding Doha strike.

JNS Staff
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(Sept. 14, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that the Hamas terrorist group is willing to give up its weapons under his peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

“We got the hostages back,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “You know, people forget there’s not a lot of fighting in Gaza. Hamas is now willing to give up their weapons.”

The president credited U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner for “their ability to close the deal.”

“Nobody [else] could have done the job,” Trump said.

Kushner said on Sept. 6 that Washington was only beginning to understand what is required to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”

“Demilitarizing it is not going to be easy,” Kushner said at a press conference in Kyiv, where he appeared alongside Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The United States worked with Hamas for more than four months, he said, resulting in the terrorist group committing to lay down its weapons. “You can’t go in if there’s guns, right?” Kushner said. “You can’t send the government into a place.”

Likud rejects Kushner’s Doha-strike assertion

Likud on Sunday rejected Kushner’s account of how a Gaza hostage-release deal was secured, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decisions to send Israeli troops into Gaza City and strike Hamas leaders in Qatar, together with pressure from Trump, forced Hamas to abandon its demands.

“The prime minister’s decision to send the IDF into Gaza City and to strike the Hamas leadership in Qatar, together with the intense pressure exerted by President Trump, are what led Hamas to drop its demands and agree to release all the hostages remaining in Gaza,” the party said.

The statement responded to comments made on Friday by Kushner during a remote appearance at the Yalta European Security Conference. The remarks were publicized on Sunday.

Kushner said Washington used the diplomatic fallout from Israel’s September 2025 strike on Hamas officials in Doha—which he called “a terrible thing” and an unsuccessful military operation—to press Israel into accepting the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release agreement. The strike “led to Israel being globally isolated,” Kushner said, and “we used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal” that Israeli leaders were initially “a little uncomfortable” with but have since embraced.

Middle East Hamas Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter is readied for flight aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy as the warship supports the U.S. blockade of Iran in regional waters. Credit: United States Central Command.
World News
Trump: If Iran had nukes, it would have ‘blown up’ Israel, Middle East and parts of Europe
The Islamic Republic was two weeks away from obtaining the bomb, according to the U.S. president.
September 13, 2026 01:18 AM
JNS Staff
An IDF jeep at Beaufort Castle in southeastern Lebanon on July 9, 2026. Photo by Kostis Konstantinou/TPS-IL.
Analysis
Ali Taher demolition ‘means Hezbollah lost an operating system’
Destruction of the Badr Unit’s underground command network gives Israel a “physical, not just diplomatic” card to hold in any negotiation, former IDF officer tells JNS.
September 14, 2026 12:22 AM
Yaakov Lappin
The crematoria at the Dachau concentration camp, pictured during a stop on the July 2015 European Holocaust tour of the Alfred Lerner Fellowship for Holocaust educators. Credit: Kelly Webeck.
U.S. News
At Dachau ovens, N. Carolina state house candidate says: ‘This is where Trump supporters belong’
Shelly Headen has a history of inflammatory posts and domestic violence cases.
Sept. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF, Shin Bet slay head of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade
A company commander and another Hamas operative were killed in the strike as well.
Sept. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
03:01
Huckabee on Arafat rejecting Clinton peace plan: ‘It was about killing Jews’
02:46
Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting
02:39
Trump: I dumped Tucker Carlson a few months ago
02:19
More than 200 pray on Temple Mount on Rosh Hashanah—NGO
01:59
CENTCOM forces blockading Iran divert 101 vessels
01:40
IDF kills two Hamas engineering-unit terrorists in Gaza City
01:25
Trump: Hamas now willing to give up its weapons
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Amid rising Jew-hatred, Britain turns its sights upon Israel
Ben Cohen
Robin Lemberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jewish advertising is broken
Robin Lemberg