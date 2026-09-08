More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Halting arms sales to Qatar is only the first step

Israel’s decision to end defense exports to Qatar addresses only part of the problem.

Ariel Admoni
The Doha skyline in Qatar as seen from Dhow Harbour, Jan. 15, 2023. Credit: Zairon via Wikimedia Commons.
The Doha skyline in Qatar as seen from Dhow Harbour, Jan. 15, 2023. Credit: Zairon via Wikimedia Commons.
Ariel Admoni
Dr. Ariel Admoni is a researcher specializing in Qatari policy, and lectures in academic, media, governmental and security forums on issues related to Qatar.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

In mid-August 2026, Channel 12 News reported that Israel had barred all defense deals with Qatar, including both future transactions and existing active contracts. Channel 12 said the decision followed defense establishment assessments characterizing Qatar as “a bad actor operating against the State of Israel.”

Israeli defense companies have reportedly sold Qatar hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of night-vision equipment, air-defense systems and advanced cyber systems in recent years, with the approval of the prime minister and the Defense Export Controls Agency at the Ministry of Defense.

According to multiple reports, Elbit was involved in contracts exceeding $100 million, while Rafael, according to a June 2025 report, had Qatari contracts worth tens of millions of dollars. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), meanwhile, was said to have maintained what was described as a “long affair” with Qatar, in which IAI’s CEO made at least 20 visits to Doha, while a senior Qatari delegation was hosted for a full day of extensive briefings at the company’s headquarters in Israel.

Photographs published by the Haaretz daily also pointed to the installation of Israeli airborne systems on Qatari aircraft. The newspaper identified Israeli equipment on three aircraft used by Qatar’s senior leadership, including systems designed to protect the Emir of Qatar on an aircraft he used to fly to Tehran. Haaretz reported that the systems were installed at various points between 2020 and 2022 during maintenance in Basel.

The paper claimed that the systems, mounted on the underside of the aircraft near the rear, detect the launch of heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles and emit an infrared beam that prevents missiles from locking on to their target. The system is said to be particularly effective against shoulder-launched missiles. Qatar was also reported to have ordered Elbit’s TARGO-II helmet-mounted display and target-acquisition system.

The contacts were reportedly ended by Israel after the Oct. 7 massacre, while some contracts that had already been signed were canceled. Yet defense ties did not disappear altogether: during the war with Iran, reports that defense systems were being transferred to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states raised concerns that Qatar, given its participation in regional defense arrangements and its role in the U.S. defense architecture, particularly through CENTCOM’s presence in the country, might also have received similar systems.

Qatari measures to obstruct Israeli defense companies also played a role in Israel’s decision to stop defense sales to Doha.

In June 2026, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund was reported to have delayed a joint Volkswagen-Rafael plan to manufacture components for Iron Dome systems at Volkswagen’s Osnabrück plant in Lower Saxony, formerly used to produce the company’s convertibles. Doha has considerable leverage over the German automaker in which the country’s sovereign wealth fund owns a 17% stake. The Qataris reportedly justified their objections by citing Doha’s deteriorating relationship with Israel.

Qatar presumably also had little interest in being publicly associated with Israeli defense companies while seeking to preserve its ties with Islamist movements generally and Hamas in particular. Israel was reportedly able to circumvent the Qatari restriction on the expansion of its activity in Germany. Even so, the episode demonstrated Doha’s willingness to use its economic leverage against Israeli interests in the defense sphere.

Another case in Germany illustrated how ties with Qatar can complicate Israeli economic and defense interests. After months of public discussion, reports in mid-August indicated that the Israeli government was moving to prevent the sale of the shipping company Zim to the German corporation Hapag-Lloyd. Opposition to the transaction came, among others, from the defense establishment—including the Shin Bet and the IDF—as well as the ministries of agriculture, defense, energy and economy. Their concern stemmed from the fact that sovereign wealth funds belonging to Qatar and Saudi Arabia hold shares in Hapag-Lloyd.

Hostile Israeli public opinion toward Qatar further contributed to opposition to the deal. A Mano Geva poll conducted in August for the Zim workers’ committee found broad resistance among Israel’s Jewish public: 57.1% of respondents said they opposed the sale due to Qatari involvement.

Many Israelis were surprised that ties with Qatar had survived this long. Their continuation appears to have rested on an assumption that defense relationships and economic deals outweighed the damage Qatar was inflicting through less direct means—its media networks and its financing of delegitimization campaigns. The same logic sustained commercial ties in other fields.

In early 2025, for example, while the war in Gaza was still ongoing, the heads of the Israel Diamond Exchange traveled to Doha at the invitation of the Qataris to attend an international conference.

As awareness of Qatar’s contribution to Hamas and its role in campaigns against Israel deepened, these relationships drew mounting public criticism, which in turn affected decision-makers. Qatar’s activity at American universities and in international sports added to the concern. So did the serious suspicions surrounding advisers to the prime minister over their ties to Qatar, both before Oct. 7 and, especially, afterward.

The Qatargate affair also intersected directly with the issue of arms sales to Qatar. The business daily The Marker reported that a company whose partners included a former senior Mossad official questioned in the affair and a retired major general who had served as head of the Civil Administration and as Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories had represented Rafael and Elbit in efforts to market defense products to the Qatari government. The company also conducted discussions with IAI over deals in Qatar. According to the report, the absence of formal relations between Israel and Qatar led the former senior officials to use a foreign company they owned to conduct the transactions.

The decision to halt defense exports is important, but it addresses only part of the problem. Preventing the transfer of sensitive Israeli defense knowledge to Qatar requires a much broader effort as Doha has repeatedly worked through foreign companies and former senior defense officials. A Qatari source once explained that Qatar’s approach to arms procurement is not simply to buy the newest product available. It also seeks to acquire the knowledge and technical expertise behind the systems by bringing technical staff to Qatar to install and operate them and training local personnel to use them.

More troubling still is the possibility that Doha has at times served as a conduit for sensitive military information. After Pakistan downed an Indian aircraft during the latest India-Pakistan conflict, reports alleged that Pakistani pilots were familiar with Rafael systems used on Indian Air Force aircraft because of their service in the Qatari military. Similar allegations have surfaced before. Amid tensions between Turkey and Greece, claims arose that Turkish pilots had gained familiarity with Rafael-made systems installed on Greek aircraft through their Qatari counterparts, with whom they share a joint Turkish-Qatari squadron.

Qatar buys enormous quantities of Western weaponry, including from the United States. During U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit in May 2025, for example, Qatar purchased Raytheon’s FS-LIDS counter-drone technology in a $1 billion deal, becoming the first country outside the U.S. to receive the system. Last year, Raytheon was investigated by the Justice Department over illegal dealings involving Qatar, illustrating how Doha’s extensive relationships with U.S. defense companies include not only reciprocal visits to exhibitions and visits by Qatari officials to company facilities, but have, according to reports, crossed legal lines.

Given Qatar’s record and its extensive ties with defense industries abroad, it is reasonable to assume that Doha will exploit whatever openings it can to trade in the technological and defense knowledge it acquires.

Israel remains exposed to a similar threat for as long as defense ties with Qatar survive, even indirectly. Halting defense exports is a welcome first step. It now needs to be followed by measures that restrict, as tightly as possible, the transfer of existing knowledge and expertise and defense ties under the cover of commercial activity.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Israeli Foreign Policy Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
September 7, 2026 08:13 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Naoero’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, September 7, 2026. Credit: Shlomi Amselam/GPO.
Israel News
Pacific island nation Nauru opens embassy in Jerusalem
“Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts,” Naoero Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea said.
September 7, 2026 05:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Michael Rapaport (left) and Lior Raz in an onstage conversation in Westport, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026. Courtesy of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA).
Israel News
‘Fauda’ star reveals Season 5 had to be entirely rewritten after Oct. 7
Actor and co-creator of the series shared the difficulties in filming abroad in the wake of the Hamas-led massacre and rising antisemitism.
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
U.S. News
IAC urges Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore after anti-Israel act
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition demanding that concert organizers remove the rapper from the tour after his on-stage calls to “Free Palestine.”
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
01:54
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
01:19
Aoun urges US action after Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon
15:10
Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents
14:38
Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list
13:20
Netanyahu threatens Iran if it strikes, says Islamic regime’s ‘end is near’
12:51
Delta and United returning to Israel
11:31
US antisemitism envoy opposes Vilnius building on Jewish cemetery
09:12
Iran’s armed forces chief: US, Israel will fail in ‘soft war’
08:59
Herzog salutes outstanding Israel Police officers in presidential ceremony
08:41
CENTCOM: 92 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
08:13
IDF chief: Military’s ‘baseline posture’ is readiness for surprise attack
07:49
Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid
07:28
Half a million worshippers have attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
More Updates
JNS TV
Haredi protesters demonstrate against the arrest of Haredi men who took part in a protest outside the home of Israeli Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and were later handed over to the military police, outside the Abu Kabir detention facility in Tel Aviv, June 10, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Can a new Haredi party break Israel’s draft deadlock?
September 7, 2026 08:39 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
David Levine. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who ya gonna to believe: Them or your own eyes?
David S. Levine