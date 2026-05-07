More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Boulder firebombing suspect pleads guilty to murder, more than 100 charges

Mohamed Sabry Soliman faces life in prison without parole for the June 2025 attack on a pro-hostage demonstration that killed one woman and injured 13 others.

May. 7, 2026
Crime Scene of Attack on Jews in Boulder, Colorado
Police tape, ambulances and police cars near the crime scene of an attack against Jews in Boulder, Colo., on June 1, 2025. Credit: Katsuopolis via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

The man who threw Molotov cocktails at a pro-hostage demonstration in Boulder, Colo., pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and more than 100 additional charges, according to The Washington Post.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, could face life in prison without parole for the June 1, 2025, attack on participants in a peaceful march drawing attention to Israelis held hostage by Hamas following the terror group’s attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The firebomb attack injured 14 people, including an 82-year-old woman who later died of her injuries. Soliman reportedly yelled “free Palestine” during the assault and expressed intent to kill Zionists.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, USA Today reported.

The Boulder assault was one of several violent incidents in the United States tied to the Israel-Hamas war that drew national attention, including the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., after an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in May 2025, and an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in Harrisburg shortly after Gov. Josh Shapiro hosted a Passover Seder there in April 2025.

The incidents were among 203 assaults recorded in the past year in the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. The report noted an increase in violent attacks even as overall antisemitic incidents declined.

Soliman entered his guilty plea in Boulder County District Court. Prosecutors said he still faces federal charges in a case where the death penalty is still a possibility.

The Trump administration has also sought to deport members of Soliman’s family despite court orders blocking removal, the family’s attorney Eric Lee wrote.

“The El Gamal family is thinking of all the victims who suffered because of what Mr. Soliman did,” Lee said in a statement to USA Today. “Ms. El Gamal and her five children send their love to all whose lives were harmed and lost by what their ex-husband/father did.”

Lauren Bis, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told USA Today that the agency would not back down.

“Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country—especially terrorists and their associates,” she stated. “We are confident the courts will ultimately vindicate us.”

Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Pro-Palestinian Rally at Rutgers University
U.S. News
Biotech exec who shares anti-Israel conspiracy theories no longer slated to speak at Rutgers graduation
Rami Elghandour has accused the public school of ignoring free speech and of “virtue-signaling.”
May. 7, 2026
Crime Scene of Attack on Jews in Boulder, Colorado
U.S. News
Boulder County gov working with local Jews to commemorate anniversary of fatal attack on pro-Israel rally
“Almost a year ago, on June 1, 2025, there was a heinous antisemitic attack on 29 members of the Boulder community during a peaceful gathering in front of the Boulder County Courthouse,” the county said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Public Safety Headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts. Credit: BECKET
U.S. News
Massachusetts court hears arguments on St. Michael, St. Florian statues outside Quincy municipal building
“In this country, public art doesn’t become off-limits just because it may make some people think about religion,” Joseph Davis, an attorney representing the city, told the court.
May. 7, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘I can get back to you on specifics,’ Mamdani says of Economic Development Corporation nixing page on Israeli businesses in NYC
“There is no tolerance for hatred of Jewish New Yorkers, which we have seen time and time again, whether it be in the graffitiing of swastikas on a number of homes across Queens recently,” the New York City mayor said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
An oil pump on the background of the flag of Iran. Photo by Anton Watman/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Treasury Dept hits Iraqi deputy oil minister with sanctions
Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly “abuses his position to facilitate the diversion of oil to be sold for the benefit of the Iranian regime and its proxy militias in Iraq,” the department said.
May. 7, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sebastian Gorka
U.S. News
Trump counterterrorism strategy focuses on Iran, regional proxy network
When Americans are threatened overseas, “nine out of 10 times you scratch the surface of that threat, and three nanometers later, you find Iran,” Sebastian Gorka, the White House counterterrorism head, said.
May. 7, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
A woman waves an Iranian flag in front of an anti-American billboard, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 5, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and the Strait of Hormuz crisis
May. 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The woman who made Iran’s bomb possible
Mitchell Bard
Column
Asymmetric warfare and the ayatollahs
Ruthie Blum