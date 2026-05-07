Boulder firebombing suspect pleads guilty to murder, more than 100 charges

The man who threw Molotov cocktails at a pro-hostage demonstration in Boulder, Colo., pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and more than 100 additional charges, according to The Washington Post.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 46, could face life in prison without parole for the June 1, 2025, attack on participants in a peaceful march drawing attention to Israelis held hostage by Hamas following the terror group’s attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The firebomb attack injured 14 people, including an 82-year-old woman who later died of her injuries. Soliman reportedly yelled “free Palestine” during the assault and expressed intent to kill Zionists.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, USA Today reported .

The Boulder assault was one of several violent incidents in the United States tied to the Israel-Hamas war that drew national attention, including the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., after an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in May 2025, and an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in Harrisburg shortly after Gov. Josh Shapiro hosted a Passover Seder there in April 2025.

The incidents were among 203 assaults recorded in the past year in the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. The report noted an increase in violent attacks even as overall antisemitic incidents declined.

Soliman entered his guilty plea in Boulder County District Court. Prosecutors said he still faces federal charges in a case where the death penalty is still a possibility.

The Trump administration has also sought to deport members of Soliman’s family despite court orders blocking removal, the family’s attorney Eric Lee wrote.

“The El Gamal family is thinking of all the victims who suffered because of what Mr. Soliman did,” Lee said in a statement to USA Today. “Ms. El Gamal and her five children send their love to all whose lives were harmed and lost by what their ex-husband/father did.”

Lauren Bis, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told USA Today that the agency would not back down.

“Under President Trump, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of those who have no right to be in our country—especially terrorists and their associates,” she stated. “We are confident the courts will ultimately vindicate us.”