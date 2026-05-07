Rutgers cancels convocation speaker over anti-Israel social-media posts

Rutgers University’s School of Engineering canceled biotech executive Rami Elghandour as its May 15 convocation speaker after graduating students objected to his social-media posts about Israel and Gaza.

The university told Inside Higher Ed that several students said they would boycott the ceremony over posts it described as including an “inflammatory claim.”

Rutgers cited an April 20 post in which Elghandour, chairman and CEO of Arcellx, and a Rutgers alumnus, wrote that Israel is committing “genocide” and that “they’re running dungeons where they train dogs to sexually assault prisoners.”

In a LinkedIn statement on Wednesday, he accused Rutgers of abandoning free speech, and “the dignity and belonging of Arab and Muslim students.”

Elghandour said the university rewarded “virtue-signaling” over principles and argued that administrators chose “the feelings of a handful of students” over the broader graduating class. He added that he plans to record and publish the speech that the administration “didn’t want” students to hear.

A letter-writing campaign has seen more than 17,000 letters sent to the university demanding that Rutgers “reinstate” Elghandour as convocation speaker.