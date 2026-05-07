More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

FBI: Austin mass shooter motivated in part by US, Israeli military actions in Iran

Investigators said Ndiaga Diagne acted alone and found no evidence of association with a foreign terrorist organization in the attack that killed three and wounded 15 outside a downtown bar.

May. 7, 2026
Police Crime Scene Yellow Tape
Police crime scene tape. Credit: Kat Wilcox/Pexels.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

The FBI said on Thursday that the gunman behind a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, on March 1 was motivated in part by grievances over U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran and admiration for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but investigators found no evidence that he was directed or supported by a foreign terrorist group.

The shooter, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, killed three people and wounded 15 others outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on Austin’s West Sixth Street before police fatally shot him during an exchange of gunfire, according to the FBI.

The FBI said roughly 400 personnel from across the bureau and partner law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, which included reviewing more than 3,000 videos and 150 million digital files. Authorities also conducted 88 interviews, executed 22 search warrants and seized 30 electronic devices as part of the ongoing probe.

“There is no evidence of outside direction or radicalization,” an investigative update stated. “Rather, the investigation indicates an escalation in violent behavior in part tied to specific personal triggers and grievances related to U.S. and Israeli military actions involving Iran, culminating in a violent, impulsive attack.”

The FBI said Diagne, who acted alone and had never previously been the subject of an FBI investigation, wore clothing featuring an Iranian flag and a sweatshirt reading “Property of Allah” during the attack. Investigators said he “admired” Khamenei, who was killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

“While Diagne’s affinity for Iran and the Ayatollah were most certainly factors in his mobilization to violence, the FBI has not identified conclusive evidence to explain Diagne’s motivation or how and why he selected the location for his attack,” authorities stated.

Federal investigators said Diagne acted alone and had never previously been the subject of an FBI investigation. Authorities found no evidence linking him to a foreign terrorist organization or showing he received outside operational support.

EXPLORE JNS
An Israeli flag is fixed to a street sign as police stand by off Pearl Street at the scene of an attack on demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Credit: Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Mohamed Sabry Soliman pleads guilty to murder, 100 other charges for Boulder firebombing, faces life in prison without parole for antisemitic attack
“Today we’ve seen the defendant held fully accountable and fully responsible for the horrific hate crime that he committed and the act of antisemitism he committed after planning it out and taking methodical and intentional steps to harm as many people in the Jewish community as he possibly could,” said Michael Dougherty, Boulder County district attorney.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Pro-Palestinian Rally at Rutgers University
U.S. News
Biotech exec who shares anti-Israel conspiracy theories no longer slated to speak at Rutgers graduation
Rami Elghandour has accused the public school of ignoring free speech and of “virtue-signaling.”
May. 7, 2026
Crime Scene of Attack on Jews in Boulder, Colorado
U.S. News
Boulder County gov working with local Jews to commemorate anniversary of fatal attack on pro-Israel rally
“Almost a year ago, on June 1, 2025, there was a heinous antisemitic attack on 29 members of the Boulder community during a peaceful gathering in front of the Boulder County Courthouse,” the county said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Public Safety Headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts. Credit: BECKET
U.S. News
Massachusetts court hears arguments on St. Michael, St. Florian statues outside Quincy municipal building
“In this country, public art doesn’t become off-limits just because it may make some people think about religion,” Joseph Davis, an attorney representing the city, told the court.
May. 7, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘I can get back to you on specifics,’ Mamdani says of Economic Development Corporation nixing page on Israeli businesses in NYC
“There is no tolerance for hatred of Jewish New Yorkers, which we have seen time and time again, whether it be in the graffitiing of swastikas on a number of homes across Queens recently,” the New York City mayor said.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
An oil pump on the background of the flag of Iran. Photo by Anton Watman/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Treasury Dept hits Iraqi deputy oil minister with sanctions
Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly “abuses his position to facilitate the diversion of oil to be sold for the benefit of the Iranian regime and its proxy militias in Iraq,” the department said.
May. 7, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
A woman waves an Iranian flag in front of an anti-American billboard, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 5, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and the Strait of Hormuz crisis
May. 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The woman who made Iran’s bomb possible
Mitchell Bard
Column
Asymmetric warfare and the ayatollahs
Ruthie Blum