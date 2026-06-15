More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Georgian national pleads guilty after US pursuit of ghost-fleet tanker carrying Iranian oil

Avtandil Kalandadze admitted failing to obey U.S. Coast Guard orders after authorities said he led a weeks-long trans-Atlantic effort to evade interception.

Mike Wagenheim
Gavel next to American flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
Gavel next to American flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

A weeks-long U.S. Coast Guard pursuit of a tanker linked to the transport of Iranian oil ended on June 12 with a guilty plea from Avtandil Kalandadze, 47, the former master of the so-called “ghost fleet” vessel Bella 1.

Kalandadze, a citizen of Georgia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington to failing to obey an order to “heave to” a Coast Guard cutter after leading authorities on a chase from the Caribbean Sea into the North Atlantic Ocean. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7. He faces up to five years in prison and is expected to be deported after serving any sentence.

Kalandadze’s plea “should serve as a warning to ghost fleet owners and operators and all those who man or otherwise support these dangerous, decrepit vessels,” John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general, stated. “The Department of Justice and our interagency partners will pursue the ghost fleet and its facilitators from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic, to the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Persian Gulf, and anywhere in between. You will not escape.”

According to court documents, Kalandadze served as master of the Bella 1 from September through December 2025. During that period, the tanker transported roughly 1.8 million barrels of oil of Iranian origin to Asia while employing sanctions-evasion tactics commonly associated with ghost-fleet vessels. Those measures included disabling the ship’s Automatic Identification System and concealing the vessel’s identity during a ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian oil.

Federal prosecutors said the Bella 1 was bound for Venezuela in December 2025 when the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro intercepted it. Rather than comply with orders to stop, the tanker fled across the Atlantic. The vessel was ultimately seized on Jan. 7, 2026, following a multiweek pursuit.

Authorities also allege that Kalandadze destroyed records and other information aboard the vessel while attempting to evade capture.

“Kalandadze led the U.S. Coast Guard on a reckless weeks-long chase across the Atlantic, endangering service members’ lives all to turn a profit on sanctioned oil for the benefit of U.S. adversaries,” stated John Condon, acting deputy executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations. “Despite early attempts to evade detection, Homeland Security Investigations and our task force partners used our expertise in countering illicit finance and dark fleet movements to identify, locate and seize these sanctioned tankers.”

Legal Affairs Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
The entrance to the Wonderwerk Cave in the Kalahari Desert, south of the town of Kuruman in South Africa’s Northern Cape. Credit: Wonderwerk Cave Project.
Ancient Fire
Hebrew University-linked study pushes evidence of human fire use back more than 1 million years
Researchers say traces of repeated fire use deep inside South Africa’s Wonderwerk Cave suggest early human ancestors were harnessing naturally occurring fires far earlier than previously confirmed.
June 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Captain David Malloch, DNR Sgt. Keven Luther on behalf of Officer Luke Robare, U.S. Attorney Jerome G. Gorgon, Jr., Grand Blanc Twp Officer Jason Carpentier and Chief William Renye. Credit: U.S. Justice Department.
U.S. News
Michigan first responders honored for stopping synagogue, church terror attacks
The U.S. Justice Department recognized six first responders, including members of the security team at Temple Israel who stopped a Hezbollah-inspired attacker who drove a vehicle into the synagogue.
June 15, 2026
Trump
U.S. News
Trump says ships begin leaving Strait of Hormuz under US-Iran peace deal
“They are going along the southern ‘highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine,” the president said.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
College Hall at Smith College, a private liberal arts college in Northampton, Mass. Credit: Daderot via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Smith College rejects SJP chapter’s proposal to divest from Israel
An advisory committee for the private liberal arts college stated that the measure lacked mission alignment, community consensus and financial viability.
June 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas answers questions in an interview at the E.U. headquarters in Brussels, June 3, 2026. Photo by Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kallas: No EU consensus on sanctioning Israel’s Ben-Gvir
“We do not have the necessary unanimity that we need for this decision,” said the E.U. foreign policy chief.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Children at Jerusalem's Bloomfield Science Museum during a "Space Fair" on Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Shalev Shalom/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israeli, US scientists propose new approach to detect life on other worlds
The method can extract meaning even from material that has been altered by time, radiation or mixing processes.
June 15, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen