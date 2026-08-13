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Former Southern Poverty Law Center finance officer charged in informant-payment scheme

Prosecutors accused Heidi Beirich of helping route funds through sham entities to informants in white supremacist groups, including one with whom she had a romantic relationship.

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(Aug. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Federal authorities arrested and charged former Southern Poverty Law Center finance officer Heidi Beirich on Wednesday in connection with an alleged scheme involving payments to informants inside white supremacist organizations.

A superseding indictment charged Beirich with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, make false statements to a federally insured bank and conceal money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that the SPLC misled donors and banks while routing millions of dollars through sham entities to confidential informants.

The indictment claims that Beirich had a romantic relationship with one informant and that $140,000 entered accounts they shared.

Though U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said that there had been “an arrest made,” Beirich’s attorney said she appeared in court voluntarily, The New York Post reported.

Beirich’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.

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