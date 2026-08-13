Trump urges senators to pass daylight saving bill

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican senators on Wednesday to approve legislation that would establish permanent daylight saving time.

“People are sick and tired of having to change their clocks twice a year,” Trump stated. “I am asking Republican senators to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, ASAP.”

The House passed the measure 308-117 on July 14. The Senate received it the following day and referred it to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Orthodox Jewish organizations warned that later winter sunrises would disrupt morning prayer schedules, JNS reported when the House passed the measure.

“The later sunrises occur, the later synagogue services must begin,” Rabbi A.D. Motzen, national director of government affairs at Agudath Israel of America, told JNS. “It would be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to arrive on time for a job and will affect the start time of our schools.”