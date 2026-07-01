Iranian FM warns of ‘powerful response’ to Israeli threats against Khamenei

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday warned Israel would be “schooled” if it threatened Tehran, saying the United States had committed to “muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv” under its agreement with the Islamic Republic.

The terms of the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran “are crystal clear and public for all to see,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump “has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv,” the top diplomat tweeted. “If they ignore their master, Iran will school them.”

“Any threat against our people and leadership will receive [an] immediate powerful response,” he added.

Araghchi was responding to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz telling Hebrew media that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death” by the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF is “prepared and on alert” for possible Iranian missile fire toward the Jewish state and has prepared a bank of targets to strike inside the Islamic Republic, Katz told Israeli military reporters on Monday, speaking at a briefing on Jerusalem’s defense doctrine in the wake of the wars with Hezbollah and Tehran.

“If we have definitive intelligence about Iranian decisions, we will act on it,” he added. “If Iran attacks us with missiles, we will respond with force, and that has been made clear to the Americans.”