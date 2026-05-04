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New School rejects student government’s vote to pause Hillel chapter’s funding

The private university stated that the student senate “is using its platform to target fellow students in a misguided attempt to hold those students responsible for the acts of governments.”

May. 4, 2026
The University Center building at The New School in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: MusikAnimal via Wikimedia Commons.
The University Center building at The New School in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: MusikAnimal via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

The New School in New York City rejected a student government vote to suspend funding for and cut ties with the university’s Hillel chapter, saying the student senate lacks the authority to take such action.

The university’s student senate voted on May 1 to declare Hillel “not in good standing” and halt funding and collaboration, citing a report alleging “extensive ties to violations of international law by Hillel International,” including that it “sent students to logistically support over 700 soldiers” from Israel Defense Forces units.

The student senate added that, for the Hillel chapter to regain its good standing in the student government, it would need to cut ties with Hillel International and Birthright Israel and stop participating in the “Hillel on Base” program, a weeklong trip to Israel that involves volunteering at IDF military installations.

In an email to the university community on Saturday, administrators said the student senate “does not have the authority to determine official status, funding eligibility or the recognition” of registered student organizations like Hillel.

“Our Hillel chapter remains, as it always has been, in good standing, eligible for funding and supporting Jewish life at The New School,” the email stated.

“By distorting a qualified student organization and characterizing it as something it is not, the USS is using its platform to target fellow students in a misguided attempt to hold those students responsible for the acts of governments,” the university stated.

The statement added that the “university will take all necessary steps to ensure that the USS acts within its actual purview in this instance and going forward.”

In response, the student senate stated that it “made no mention of Hillel’s material ties of violation to international law” and that “we are not holding Hillel accountable for any actions other than their own.” The student senate stated that it would continue to sanction the Hillel chapter.

Hillel at The New School stated that the student senate’s vote was “deeply painful and antisemitic” and attempted to “isolate Jewish students from a global community they have every right to belong to.”

“We are grateful to The New School administration for rejecting this vote and reaffirming what should never have been in question: that Hillel remains in good standing and eligible for funding, and that the student senate does not have the authority to take such action,” the student group stated.

“We are not going anywhere,” it added.

Campus Antisemitism
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