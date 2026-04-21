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Jewish groups urge Congress to expand coverage of infertility care

“Infertility has a heightened impact on the Jewish community, as many Ashkenazi Jews are carriers of genetic diseases that can be fatal,” the organizations wrote.

Apr. 21, 2026

Jewish groups urge Congress to expand coverage of infertility care

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A woman holding a negative pregnancy test. Credit: RDNE Stock Project.
A woman holding a negative pregnancy test. Credit: RDNE Stock Project.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

Jewish organizations are urging Congress to advance bipartisan legislation expanding access to infertility care during National Infertility Awareness Week, citing increased incidents of infertility linked to genetic diseases prevalent in the Jewish community.

The measure, the HOPE with Fertility Services Act (H.R. 8119), would require certain group health care plans that cover obstetrical services to also provide coverage for infertility diagnosis, treatment and fertility preservation services.

Introduced in March by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Zach Nunn (R-Iowa), the bill aims to ensure coverage for patients experiencing infertility. The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce.

In a joint letter to members of the committee, 15 Jewish groups wrote that “infertility has a heightened impact on the Jewish community, as many Ashkenazi Jews are carriers of genetic diseases that can be fatal,” listing Tay-Sachs disease and Gaucher Disease as examples, and including the prevalence of cystic fibrosis, which can cause infertility in most men who have the disease.

“While millions of Americans struggle with diagnosed fertility conditions, many individuals also see their fertility at risk because of medical treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation or surgery,” the letter stated. “Within the Jewish community, it’s estimated that 1 in 40 people of Ashkenazi Jewish descent carry mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which is 10 times higher than in the general population, underscoring the importance of access to fertility preservation services.”

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, signed on to the letter. Carol Ann Schwartz, national president of Hadassah, said, “Despite improvements in infertility diagnosis and treatment, millions of Americans cannot afford these services, leaving them heartbroken on their path toward parenthood.”

“During National Infertility Awareness Week, we and our partners call on Congress to prioritize the HOPE with Fertility Services Act, a critical step in expanding access to care and reducing the financial burden for millions of families,” Schwartz said.

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