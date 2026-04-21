Catholic university faces accreditation challenge over handling of pro-Israel event requests

The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., is facing scrutiny over its handling of pro-Israel campus events, with a free-speech group warning the matter could implicate accreditation standards.

In an April 17 letter to university president Peter Kilpatrick, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said the school’s refusal to approve events hosted by Students Supporting Israel may violate institutional policy and Middle States Commission on Higher Education standards.

FIRE warned that it may refer the matter to the commission for review.

The dispute centers on the university’s requirement that student events include “speakers representing both sides of this issue.” Administrators denied SSI requests to host a talk by Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) on rising antisemitism and a talk by Israeli security expert Dany Tirza, a chief architect of Israel’s security fence, citing that policy.

A separate request to open an event on extremism to the public was also denied, according to FIRE.

“CUA’s continued insistence that Students Supporting Israel may not host its events unless it presents speakers representing ‘both sides’ contravenes both CUA policy and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education’s accreditation standards,” stated Jessie Appleby, program counsel at FIRE.

Felipe Avila, president of the SSI chapter, said the policy is being applied unevenly.

“It is deeply concerning that Catholic University selectively applies equal-time policies.”