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Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

The president said he is maintaining a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and extending the ceasefire until the “fractured” government of Iran can submit a proposal.

Apr. 21, 2026

Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House, April 1, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Daniel Torok/Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, while continuing the U.S. military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on the fact that the government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump stated.

The president said he has directed the military to continue the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and has extended the ceasefire “until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

The ceasefire brokered on April 8 was set to end by Wednesday.

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