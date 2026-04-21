Do not ask Sinai to whisper

There are moments in history when the argument on the surface is smaller than the spirit moving beneath it. A word is debated. A phrase is examined. A tone is policed. Yet what truly stands before us is something older, colder and far more dangerous than semantics. What stands before us is the ancient demand that the Jew make himself smaller for the comfort of the world. Not leave, not always convert, not always vanish in the old brutal forms, but soften, edit, dilute and translate himself into something easier for the age to tolerate.

Be Jewish, perhaps, but not too Jewish. Speak, perhaps, but not in the full thunder of your own inheritance. Remain, perhaps, but only after you have been trimmed into acceptability. That is the demand I reject. I reject it with the strength of memory, with the fury of history and with the dignity of a people who have already surrendered too much blood to now surrender our voice.

The modern world flatters itself by pretending it no longer asks this of us. It simply changed the costume. The old hatred once arrived in boots, in decrees, in expulsions, in yellow stars, in barred gates, in quotas. Now it often arrives in the robes of etiquette. It comes with the language of sensitivity, the smile of moderation, the polished cadence of those who insist they are only asking for a little more care, a little more nuance, a little less provocation.

But the pressure is the same. Lower your voice. Sand down your particularity. Explain your loyalty. Dilute your attachment. Hide the heat of covenant beneath the cooler language of modern approval. For centuries, Jews in Europe were treated as outsiders, restricted, marked, expelled, humiliated and told in one form or another that Jewish distinctiveness itself was the problem. While the melody changes, the command remains.

That is why words matter—not in the shallow way our age imagines, but in the deepest possible way. Consider the word Zion. Consider the word Zionist. These are not disposable tokens from a passing trend cycle.

In Genesis, God tells Abraham, “I will make of you a great nation,” using that very language; and at Sinai, Israel is called a holy nation. Zion is not a marketing slogan. It is one of the ancient names of Jewish longing, Jewish memory, Jewish poetry, Jewish return.

Stripped of slander and returned to honesty, Zionism means that the Jewish people are not a ghost wandering through history but a real people with a covenant, a memory and a homeland. To ask Jews to grow embarrassed by such words is not to refine our discourse. It is to tamper with the load-bearing beams of Jewish civilization.

Of course, any word can be used with contempt by a contemptible person. Any tongue can twist language into cruelty. But that is precisely why moral clarity matters. There is a vast difference between condemning the malicious use of a word and asking a people to loosen their hold on the word itself. The corruption belongs to the corrupter, not to the inheritance. If a sacred word is dragged through the gutter by a profane age, the answer is not to force the people who carried that word through fire and exile to abandon it. The answer is to confront the hand that desecrated it. Jews do not need to place our own language on trial because those who hate us have learned how to pronounce it.

And that is where this hour becomes so revealing. We are not speaking in abstraction. We are watching public figures take Jewish language and Jewish identity, and feed them into the machine of grievance. Ana Kasparian, host of The Young Turks, hurled the phrase “the goyim are waking” into the public square while defending anti-Israel podcaster Tucker Carlson, wrenching an ancient Jewish term out of its covenantal frame and turning it into a taunt meant to inflame resentment.

Nick Fuentes, described by the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee as a white supremacist, a Holocaust denier and a man who hates Jews, has built his notoriety on precisely this kind of poison, repackaging anti-Jewish paranoia for a digital mob. Carlson did not merely brush past that darkness. He gave Fuentes a major platform in 2025. Jewish members of Congress had already condemned Carlson in 2024 for hosting and promoting Darryl Cooper, whom they called a Nazi apologist and Holocaust denier. This is how rot enters the bloodstream of public life. Jewish words are stolen, Jewish identity is recast as a menace, and then Jews are expected to answer the whole spectacle by becoming quieter.

That expectation is itself a moral obscenity. When Fuentes spits venom, he is not exposing some hidden Jewish problem. He is revealing his own depravity. When Kasparian toys with Jewish language for applause, she is not advancing understanding. She is playing with old tinder in a dry field. When Carlson launders extremism through a larger microphone, he is not merely being provocative. He is helping drag filth toward the center of the room and calling the smell a conversation.

The burden in that moment does not fall on Jews to become more digestible. Rather, it falls on decent people to say, without stammering, that this sewer is a sewer, that this corruption is corruption, and that Jews will not be asked to amputate pieces of ourselves because the age lacks the courage to confront those who openly hate us.

The pressure does not end with pundits and provocateurs. It extends into the architecture of our digital life. AJC’s 2025 State of Antisemitism in America report found that 91% of American Jews feel less safe in the United States, with 73% saying they have experienced antisemitism online, the highest level AJC has recorded in this survey. More than half of Jewish users who experienced online antisemitism don’t even bother reporting it to social-media companies because they don’t believe anything will be done about it. This is not background noise. This is climate. This is a people learning to move through the public square with a new tightness in the chest, a new alertness in the eyes, a new awareness that even the air of modern life has become hostile.

For Jews, all of this strikes ancient nerves. We have heard this music before. We know what it means when the world begins by asking only for a little less distinctiveness, a little less confidence, a little less public Jewishness. First, it is a word. Then it is a symbol. Then it is a prayer. Then it is a loyalty. Then it is a land. Then it is the right to defend Jewish life at all.

History teaches that assimilation has never been the price that finally purchases safety. Too often, it has merely been the first payment on a bill that never stops coming. The Jew who melts is still too Jewish for those who hate him. The Jew who whispers is still too loud for those who cannot bear that he survived.

That is why this must be said in a voice that does not apologize for its own volume. Jews do not need to become less Jewish to deserve respect. We do not need to surrender Torah words to prove that we are humane. We do not need to blush at Zion or Zionist because our enemies have tried to turn Jewish self-determination into a slur. We do not need to speak in code because TikTok—or any other platform—prefers euphemism to truth. We do not need to bow to pundits, algorithms, dictionaries or mobs, asking whether we may still keep the language that carried us from Abraham to Sinai, from Zion to exile, from exile back toward home.

Do not ask Sinai to whisper so that a trembling civilization can avoid hearing what it has done to the Jew. Do not ask Zion to apologize for existing. Do not ask a people formed in covenant, tested by fire and buried too many times in the imagination of its enemies to now edit itself into a smaller silhouette for public consumption. The Jewish people are not an error in the modern room. We are not guests in our own story. We are not trespassers in the house of memory. We are the heirs of a voice that once shook a mountain, and that voice was never meant to survive only in fragments safe enough for strangers.

We have carried these words through expulsions and ghettos, through inquisitions and pogroms, through the cattle car and the crematorium, through the lecture hall and the algorithm. We will carry them still. And we will not whisper.