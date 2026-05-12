Mamdani proposes $26 million for hate-crime prevention, cites Jew-hatred concerns

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $26 million expansion of hate-crime prevention funding in his Fiscal Year 2027 executive budget on Tuesday, framing the initiative as part of a broader effort to address antisemitism amid rising incidents targeting Jewish New Yorkers.

“Our budget also allocates $26 million towards an expansion of hate crime prevention efforts under the Office to Prevent Hate Crimes, meeting our campaign pledge to increase hate crime prevention funding by more than 800%,” Mamdani said at City Hall while presenting the $124.7 billion spending plan.

Asked how the spending would address antisemitism, Mamdani said the administration wanted to focus on both prevention and response.

“As we’ve seen, Jewish New Yorkers constitute a minority of New Yorkers across the five boroughs and yet constitute a majority of New Yorkers who face hate crimes in this city,” he said. “The work we want to do is not just going to be responsive, but preventative.”

The proposal includes baseline annual funding for a restructured Office of Community Safety, which would receive about $40 million, as well as the $26 million earmarked for hate-crime prevention beginning in fiscal 2027.

Mamdani also said the initiative would work alongside the mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which he said is “embarking on a listening tour to create the first ever municipal approach to fighting antisemitism in this city.”

The mayor said the broader budget proposal avoids service cuts while closing a multibillion-dollar deficit, relying instead on savings measures and new revenue sources as part of the city’s fiscal restructuring plan.