More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani proposes $26 million for hate-crime prevention, cites Jew-hatred concerns

“Jewish New Yorkers constitute a minority of New Yorkers across the five boroughs and yet constitute a majority of New Yorkers who face hate crimes in this city,” the New York City mayor said.

May. 12, 2026
Mayor Mamdani presents his FY27 Executive Budget. City Hall. Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office
Mayor Mamdani presents his FY27 Executive Budget. City Hall. Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $26 million expansion of hate-crime prevention funding in his Fiscal Year 2027 executive budget on Tuesday, framing the initiative as part of a broader effort to address antisemitism amid rising incidents targeting Jewish New Yorkers.

“Our budget also allocates $26 million towards an expansion of hate crime prevention efforts under the Office to Prevent Hate Crimes, meeting our campaign pledge to increase hate crime prevention funding by more than 800%,” Mamdani said at City Hall while presenting the $124.7 billion spending plan.

Asked how the spending would address antisemitism, Mamdani said the administration wanted to focus on both prevention and response.

“As we’ve seen, Jewish New Yorkers constitute a minority of New Yorkers across the five boroughs and yet constitute a majority of New Yorkers who face hate crimes in this city,” he said. “The work we want to do is not just going to be responsive, but preventative.”

The proposal includes baseline annual funding for a restructured Office of Community Safety, which would receive about $40 million, as well as the $26 million earmarked for hate-crime prevention beginning in fiscal 2027.

Mamdani also said the initiative would work alongside the mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which he said is “embarking on a listening tour to create the first ever municipal approach to fighting antisemitism in this city.”

The mayor said the broader budget proposal avoids service cuts while closing a multibillion-dollar deficit, relying instead on savings measures and new revenue sources as part of the city’s fiscal restructuring plan.

EXPLORE JNS
Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Israel Protest at New York University
U.S. News
Latest anti-Israel protest outside NYC synagogue planned in Queens amid rising tensions
“These disturbing incidents further reinforce the importance of clear and transparent safe-access policies,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani
U.S. News
NY State Assembly member to host ‘Stop Mamdani Rally’ after slew of anti-Israel protests
“Let’s stand together for public safety, common sense and the future of our city,” Michael Novakhov, a Brooklyn representative, said.
May. 12, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Republican Governors Association at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: Gabriel B Kotico/Official White House Photo.
U.S. News
Republican govs mark Jewish American Heritage Month, reaffirm support for Israel amid rising antisemitism
“Since our nation’s founding 250 years ago, Jewish people have played an important role in America’s story,” the statement issued by the Republican Governors Association read.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Terrell
U.S. News
DOJ antisemitism task force chair urges NYC action after Brooklyn protest
Leo Terrell criticized city leaders and called for enforcement action after a protest outside Young Israel of Midwood led to arrests and renewed concern over antisemitic harassment in New York City.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
American comic book artist Jack Kirby's grandchildren, (from left to right) Tracy Kirby, Jeremy Kirby and Jillian Kirby, holding the newly unveiled "Jack Kirby Way" street sign, in Manhattan, New York City, May 11, 2026. Photo by Debra Nussbaum Cohen.
U.S. News
‘King of Comics’ Jack Kirby honored with NYC street renaming
The Captain America, Avengers and Hulk creator is “widely recognized as the most prolific and arguably most important creator in the history of the comic book,” a Center for Jewish History exhibit says.
May. 12, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Doug Mastriano, a Republican Pennsylvania state senator, speaks during a rally for U.S. President Donald Trump's second presidential campaign at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa., Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump nominates Doug Mastriano as ambassador to Slovakia
The Pennsylvania state senator, who faced past criticism over ties to antisemitic figures and Holocaust-related rhetoric, has since backed legislation combating Jew-hatred and expanding Holocaust education.
May. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
A Jewish shepherd leads a flock of sheep in the Binyamin region of Samaria, March 12, 2026. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
How media narratives shape the Israel-Palestinian conflict
May. 12, 2026
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman