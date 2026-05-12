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NY State Assembly member to host ‘Stop Mamdani Rally’ after slew of anti-Israel protests

“Let’s stand together for public safety, common sense and the future of our city,” Michael Novakhov, a Brooklyn representative, said.

May. 12, 2026
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends his inauguration at City Hall on Jan. 1, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

After a series of anti-Israel protests outside synagogues across New York City, Michael Novakhov, a member of the New York State Assembly, announced that he will host a rally in Brooklyn opposing Mayor Zohran Mamdani and what he described as the mayor’s “radical antisemitic, anti-police, anti-American agenda.”

The rally, scheduled for May 17 in Brighton Beach, comes amid growing criticism from Jewish leaders and elected officials over recent demonstrations outside synagogues in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“New York City cannot afford to go further down this dangerous path,” said Novakhov, a Republican representing the 45th Assembly District and a candidate for re-election.

Novakhov said organizers are collecting signatures to secure a “Stop Mamdani” ballot line “and give New Yorkers a real voice against extremism and chaos.”

“Let’s stand together for public safety, common sense and the future of our city,” he said.

On May 5, protesters gathered outside Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side during an event tied to Israeli real estate sales, prompting a large response from the New York City Police Department and renewed calls for City Hall to intervene.

On Monday night, four anti-Israel demonstrators were arrested outside Young Israel of Midwood in Brooklyn after clashes with police.

The Brighton Beach rally is scheduled for the day before Mamdani hosts a “Shavuot celebration in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month” at Gracie Mansion.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind has urged Jewish leaders to boycott the event.

“Have self-respect,” Hikind wrote. “You don’t have to go to Gracie Mansion for cheese danishes.”

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