More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani, Waltz meet to discuss annual UN gathering

The New York City mayor and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations had a “productive discussion with a focus on planning ahead of the U.N. General Assembly,” City Hall told JNS.

Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu UNGA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the general debate of the U.N. General Assembly’s 79th session on Sept. 27, 2024. Credit: Mark Garten/U.N. Photo.
(Aug. 28, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met on Thursday morning with Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in a last-minute addition to the former’s schedule.

Joe Calvello, press secretary to the mayor, told JNS that Mamdani and Waltz had a “productive discussion with a focus on planning ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, as the city prepares to host leaders from around the world.”

The meeting was closed to the press.

JNS sought comment from the U.S. mission to the United Nations and asked Calvello if the mayor and the U.S. envoy discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to the Big Apple next month for the General Assembly.

Mamdani had denounced Israel often and accused it of “genocide,” and he campaigned on having Netanyahu arrested in New York City. He has since admitted that he lacks the legal authority to do so but asked the federal government to detain the Israeli premier.

The International Criminal Court, a body in The Hague that is independent of the United Nations, has an active arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Neither the United States nor Israel is a member of the court or recognizes its authority.

Mamdani has also encouraged protesters to picket Netanyahu’s visit. Some in the New York City Police Department have reportedly said that the mayor’s comments about the Israeli leader’s visit to New York could endanger cops.

The Trump administration has sanctioned at least 13 judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court, in part due to the “war crimes warrants” it issued against Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The U.N. General Assembly is scheduled to run from Sept. 22-28. Netanyahu is slated to speak on Sept. 24.

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani city grocery
U.S. News
‘Latest act of the greatest showman,’ expert says of new Mamdani business advisory panel
“What does he want from this?” Santiago Vidal Calvo, a Manhattan Institute analyst, told JNS. “Is this a publicity stunt?”
August 28, 2026 11:35 AM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Ville Tavio Finland
World News
Israel lauds Finland’s decision to end UNRWA funding, invites other nations to join, Danon says
“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
August 28, 2026 11:57 AM
Rebecca Szlechter, Mike Wagenheim
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an E.U. Summit in the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
World News
‘Incessant, disproportionate': Slovenia defends blocking EU statement on Israel’s E1 project
The intervention by once-hostile Ljubljana prevented a joint condemnation of Israeli construction east of Jerusalem, according to “EUobserver.”
Aug. 27, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rabbi Shmuel Silber
U.S. News
Orthodox Union announces Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Baltimore, as new executive vice president, Rabbi Josh Joseph to be umbrella group’s CEO
“I know that the only way that I can have some measure of success is with God’s blessing, providence, direction and wisdom,” the rabbi, of Suburban Orthodox Toras Chaim in Baltimore, told JNS.
Aug. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Breaking News
08:05
Former Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot welcomes baby daughter
07:35
Jerusalem musician, terror attack survivor Pesach Krishevsky dies at 90
07:05
Iran signals interest in renewed US talks
06:44
Ofer Ayubi named deputy mayor of Jerusalem
06:08
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
04:17
Two Israelis indicted over ISIS-linked attack plots
03:50
Herzog conveys condolences following death of Norway’s King Harald V
03:20
IDF kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza
02:50
IDF slays Hamas terrorist who held three Israelis hostage
02:20
Over 50,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
01:51
CENTCOM: Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes cleared of Iranian mines
18:15
Ossoff denounces Hasan Piker’s remarks suggesting American Jews could face violence for supporting Israel
17:57
‘Don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker,’ Michigan Dem congresswoman says
17:05
Trump admin considers re-establishing naval ‘prize courts’ for seized Iranian ships
16:49
Federal judge orders suspect in Mississippi synagogue arson to undergo psychiatric evaluation
16:25
Judge sets 2028 trial date for 9/11 ‘mastermind’ Khalid Shaikh Mohammad
14:36
Board of Peace envoy presses Hamas to disarm, urges Israeli restraint in Gaza
10:55
Hapoel Be’er Sheva falls short of Champions League qualification
10:48
2026 turning into banner year for immigration to Israel
10:47
Iran spends billions for terror while people struggle, Bessent
10:45
Danon berates UN for ‘hypocrisy,’ as Trump highlights agency’s Oct. 7 links
10:08
Iran’s economic situation ‘devastating,’ White House says
10:05
Israel points to UNICEF data as proof Gazan food supplies plentiful
09:44
Netanyahu, Katz: No directive to open Erez Crossing with Gaza for goods
09:22
Israeli envoy lauds German state’s plan to combat antisemitism
08:43
CIJA slams ‘CBC’ over 9/11 terrorist attack guidance
08:23
Eisenkot rejects E1 building tenders, drawing sharp rebuke from Smotrich
08:03
Israel braces for rare August rainstorm
07:48
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah truce violation
07:43
Qatari PM meets Araghchi in Tehran for mediation talks
07:42
NCAG, Palestinian private sector agree on joint body for Gaza recovery
07:22
PA schools celebrated after Oct. 7 massacre, report shows
07:02
Hezbollah launches two explosive drones at IDF troops
06:55
Slovenian PM defends blocking EU condemnation of Israel
06:31
Israel Border Police launches nationwide emergency drill
06:11
Israeli teachers rank near bottom of developed countries in skills, study finds
05:52
Syrian president makes first international Visa transaction in Damascus
05:51
Pezeshkian proposes non-aggression pact among Islamic countries
05:32
Israeli Foreign Ministry urges caution in Nepal after deadly floods
05:12
US State Department urges countries to protect Jews during High Holidays
05:06
IDF chief raises alert level in Judea and Samaria ahead of holidays
04:55
Freed hostage: Hamas captors laughed and ate cake as I starved
04:35
US antisemitism envoy: Jews have ‘a friend’ in new Colombian president
04:11
Palestinian man in Louisiana pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms
04:06
IDF slays Sinwar’s bodyguard in Gaza strike
03:51
Judge sets 2028 trial for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
03:36
Sa’ar: Israel stands with Nepal after deadly floods
03:31
Zelenskyy welcomes stronger Israel-Ukraine ties after Netanyahu message
03:10
Israeli team assisting Colombia’s earthquake victims returns
02:49
Israel welcomes US terror sanctions on Palestine Action, Masar Badil
More Updates
JNS TV
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
JNS TV / Straight Up
Iran is losing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz
August 28, 2026 04:35 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Britain’s moral depravity
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Why the Gaza plan is doomed to fail
Mitchell Bard